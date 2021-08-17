Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

6 Back-to-School Co-Parenting Tips

Hooray, back to school is finally here! For parents, it’s a magical time where routine reappears, boredom complaints go silent and all-day snacking is no more! Your kids, on the other hand, likely aren’t quite as thrilled. And they may be a bit anxious about the co-parenting schedule changes the new school year brings, too. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Hooray, back to school is finally here! For parents, it’s a magical time where routine reappears, boredom complaints go silent and all-day snacking is no more! Your kids, on the other hand, likely aren’t quite as thrilled. And they may be a bit anxious about the co-parenting schedule changes the new school year brings, too. These back-to-school co-parenting tips can smooth the transition for everyone involved.

  1. Keep Everyone in the Know – Between school, extracurricular activities, homework and life, in general; it’s a hectic time. That makes it even more important to split responsibilities (both with time and money). Then formalize a plan together and communicate it with your child to reassure them it’s all covered. If they are older, make sure to give them the opportunity to voice concerns and ask questions as well.
  2. Communicate Regularly – As every parent knows, the minute you set the schedule, something will change or something new will come up. Don’t make it hard on each other (and your kids) by withholding information either intentionally or unintentionally. It may help to decide ahead of time how you want to communicate those changes – text, email or call.
  3. Do Some Things Together – Realistically, you may both want/need to meet with the teacher and/or attend your kids’ events. So, you’ll have to find a way to either put the animosity aside for the sake of the kids or at least agree to keep your distance from each other as much as possible.
  4. Synch Your Styles – Especially when it comes to younger kids. Of course, you both have different parenting styles, but during the school year, kids need consistency to function at their best so ideally you and your ex can agree, in general, on bedtime, screen time, homework rules and so on.
  5. Offer Support Anytime – Just because your kids are with the other parent, doesn’t mean they don’t still need you and vice versa. Maybe your ex is better at the math homework and you’re better with biology; regardless, your kids should be able to reach out when needed. And not just for homework stuff; when they’ve had a bad day or just want to hear your voice, too.
  6. Allow Time to Adjust – Again, the transition back to school can come with a lot of anxiety for kids aside from the home situation, with worries over classes, teachers and friends to name a few. So, both you and your ex should try your best to be patient with them, and each other, as you ease into this new co-parenting schedule.

All of this said we know that sometimes exes simply can’t come to a co-parenting agreement on their own. In those situations, mediation can help. In this process, you and your ex enlist a neutral third party to help you resolve your back-to-school co-parenting issues. Often, this is a welcome alternative to getting your lawyers involved and litigating the situation in court- as long as you are both willing to negotiate towards an amicable agreement.

If you’re struggling with back-to-school co-parenting planning, we’re here to help! Our experienced team offers fully virtual coaching and mediation services. Contact us today to learn more or for a free consultation.

    Debra Whitson, A family law thought leader, entrepreneur, mediator and attorney with a passion for empowerment and gender equality at Mediated Online Solutions

    I’ve been practicing law for over 20 years, delivering focused solutions guided by compassion and trust. That’s why at Mediated Online Solutions, we put our passion for peaceful dispute resolution to work for couples who seek a dignified and self-directed way to separate, divorce or co-parent. That same spirit guides Whitson&Tansey’s commitment to fighting for social justice and human rights by focusing our practice on domestic violence, matrimonial, and family law.

    As a charter member and current board member of the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks, I have been involved in both community and global projects that aim to improve the lives of girls and women by addressing gender equality on a worldwide level.

    E-commerce is changing lives, but too often the benefits don’t reach those who need them most. That’s why I have worked to make my help accessible as an advisor for AdvisoryCloud and why I empower entrepreneurs through my virtual franchise business: life changing SKINCARE with Debra Whitson.

    I am a two-time recipient of the Excellence in Domestic Violence Awareness and Advocacy Award from the Essex County New York Multidisciplinary Task Force Against Domestic Violence, and I have been recognized for excellence in appellate advocacy from the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation.

    If your business dreams or personal goals need the guidance of a professional who understands where the law and reality converge, let’s connect to talk about how we can overcome your challenges together.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Tips for Summer Co-Parenting Planning

    by Debra Whitson
    parenting during pandemic 2
    Community//

    7 Beliefs About Parenting That No Longer Serve Parents After the Pandemic

    by Karla Campos
    Mother working on a laptop with child on her lap
    Community//

    Back-to-School Scheduling Tips for Parents Who Work Remotely

    by Laura Spawn
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.