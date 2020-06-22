6 Aromatherapy Scents of Candles to Boost Your Mood and Well-being

Scents, Moods and Memory

Scents are, in fact, very powerful emotions, mood and memory triggers. According to scientists, our sensory system is connected to the part of the brain that triggers memories and feelings. This is why scents can trigger a recollection of past events and even make you remember how you felt during those past events.

When a scent is connected to a sweet or traumatic experience, perceiving the scent can trigger either happy or sad memories. This scent-memory-feeling link can also be used to your advantage for boosting your mood, and productivity. This is why scented candles are very popular in self-care and well-being, due to their aromatherapy benefits.

Perceiving a scent can cause positive changes in your mood and state of mind, which is why scented candles have aromatherapy properties that lift your moods and spreads positivity in your home.

Aromatherapy and Benefits

Aromatherapy is a therapeutic approach that takes care of your body, mind and soul through positive and calming effects. Stress and anxiety can cause health issues, so, it is essential for you to to take time off from your schedule to take care of yourself both physically, mentally and emotionally.

A lot of people focus on the physical aspect of health and ignore the mental and emotional aspect, even though they are equally crucial for a healthy life. Aromatherapy is one of the ways to take care of this because it helps you relieve stress by calming your nerves, mind, body and soul. According to several researchers by prestigious institutions, scents and fragrances play vital roles in elevating moods and emotions. For some people, they use essential oils, some use a variety of remedies, while others use scented candles. Nothing beats scented candles, because they soften your environment and make it a positive space for you.

Different fragrances have their unique benefits; from bringing happy memories to relaxing nerves, to concentration. You don’t need to visit a spa or salon occasionally to get this benefit; you can get scented candles for stress relief and scented candles for anxiety and transform your home space into a positive and pleasing atmosphere that you always look forward to.

Light up nerve soothing scented candles in your bathroom while taking a long lazy bubble bath for a maximum relaxing aura. You can also light up concentration fragrances around the house as you lounge with a novel or your favourite music.

Scents and their Benefits

So, here are some aromatherapy and relaxing candle scents with amazing effects, that can help soothe your nerves, boost your mood and improve your attention and productivity.

Relaxing and Soothing Lavender

This is one of my favourite scents and has a very calming effect. It is a scented candle for stress relief. According to science-based studies, and several users, the lavender scent helps decrease heart rate, reduce anxiety and refreshes your mind. It reportedly has properties that steer your mood away from depression, nervousness, anxiety and even headaches.

You should light up lavender candles in your bedroom for a relaxing and deep sleep. It has also been found to be useful during childbirth. Using lavender during your lunch break will prepare you for the tasks ahead because it will prevent loss of concentration which can be common after a lunch break. Lavender does what yoga does for you; relaxes and energizes your body and mind.

Sweet and Sensuous Vanilla

This smooth and rich scent gives an uplifting and passionate feeling. It has a sweet smell and is both relaxing and mood uplifting. It is the perfect scent when you are trying to set a romantic scenery due to its seductive aroma. Light this up for your candlelit dinner to enhance the romantic mood. It is also beneficial in curbing cravings. Lighting a vanilla or coconut scented candle after dinner will help stop late-night eating and sweet tooth.

Refreshing Citrus (Orange, Grapefruit and Lemongrass)

The citrus scent helps invigorate and energize. The citrus aroma gives a refreshing effect which helps to brighten your mood. Citrus has been surprisingly discovered to be linked to work efficiency. It has a very fresh feel, helping in focus and concentration. A Japanese fragrance company found that infusing citrus with lemon scent resulted in typing efficiency and less error than usual among their employers. The zesty fresh scent helps for alertness, concentration and productivity.

Deep Relaxing Jasmine

Jasmine is popular for having a calming and relaxing effect. This floral scent can be used while having long relaxing baths, meditating and just casually relaxing. It helps to relieve stress and anxiety, putting you in a positive and relaxed state of mind. Jasmine scented candles can also be used in romantic settings, just like vanilla.

Focus Cinnamon

It helps refocus the mind and increases attention. Using cinnamon-scented candles sharpens your mind to focus on your late-night assignments.

Allergy Relief Eucalyptus

This scent is excellent for relief. Many people use eucalyptus-scented candles to relieve cold, allergies and sinus infections. It is also believed to have energizing effects.