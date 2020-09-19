Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 absolutely easy to do motivational tips for lifting your spirits

Depression is troubling everyone across the globe. These tough coronavirus times has just increased the number of people suffering with it.  I have struggled with it too.  Might even be fighting with it on an hourly basis too. It is a war that you need to put up against it. And you have to win this […]

Depression is troubling everyone across the globe. These tough coronavirus times has just increased the number of people suffering with it. 

I have struggled with it too. 

Might even be fighting with it on an hourly basis too. 

It is a war that you need to put up against it. And you have to win this war, my friend. 

It’s not going to be easy. Never was and never will be. 

But you have to fight through it, with effort, courage and consistency. 

In due course of time, I have realised that following hacks can help keep you stay motivated no matter what happens around you and against you.

Hope these six motivational tips/hacks help you too:

  1. Set smalleasy to understand, clear and specific goals: Essentially, you should be able to know what you need to do and how much time and effort it is going to take. Here is a well-explained article on the topic – https://www.mindtools.com/page6.html 
  2. Take care of yourself. Treat yourself as you would one of your most close friends who is working very hard. Self-care is crucial in keeping in you physically and emotionally happy. To develop self-compassion, refer to this detailed article – https://positivepsychology.com/self-compassion-5-steps/.
  3. Get help. Sounds odd right? But this is the most crucial point. Everyone needs help. Have people who believe in you as part of your support group. Have a WhatsApp group or do group video calls to get yourself out of those odd, bad and ugly moods. This article can help – https://www.considerable.com/life/community/emotional-support/.
  4. Try to experience how you would feel on completing the toughest problem. 
  5. Look towards enjoying the process & work. Do not just enjoy the framing of the goal😊. Many just set up the goal, even write it down, frame it as well but never go through the actual work. 
  6. When you go beyond in terms of effort – appreciate yourself. Self-appreciation is necessary to help keep depression away and your mental happiness intact. Read this well-written article to know more on self-appreciation – https://liberationist.org/self-appreciation-is-the-foundation-of-life/.

I’m writing this on the spot, without any preparation but with references to articles that helped me.

Hope they help you too!

If you decided to do more about enjoying the process & your work, that’s great! But if you are finding it difficult, trust me, it’ll be difficult. 

This is how I’m dealing with it by making a podcast about SEO &its processes:

Chaitanya A C V - Profile picture

Chaitanya A C V, Content Marketing Enthusiast

I'm a marketing professional who talks mostly about learnings in content marketing, SEO, growth tips, life hacks, productivity, social media and positivity in life.
