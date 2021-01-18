Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5D: THE DARK SIDE OF BECOMING A QUANTUM HUMAN

Let’s take a walk on the wild side. I’m going to share 5 key insights and 1 vitally important truth to help you navigate the challenges in the world right now. I’ve had a lot of difficulty working through my shadows, but we all need to work through them to become 5D human. Working through […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Let’s take a walk on the wild side. I’m going to share 5 key insights and 1 vitally important truth to help you navigate the challenges in the world right now. I’ve had a lot of difficulty working through my shadows, but we all need to work through them to become 5D human.

Working through our shadows can be made simple. We have body, mind and spirit. When we bring those together in 3D, we can ascend. Our 5D experience transcends and includes the 3D experience, plus the energy body and the quantum field. We can bring these together and experience our 5- dimensional nature. This is when we become unified with the whole of our being.

Click here for more videos to help you become a 5D Quantum Human.

It’s not about the destination of becoming a 5D human, it’s about the journey to get there. That journey can get very dark. Keep in mind, in the universe, dark matter outnumbers visible matter 6-to-1. Here’s the good news: even though we move through the darkness in our journey, we can remember these 5 insights:

  1. Get comfortable with solitude, solitude is power
  2. Remember there are others traveling this journey, and you are not alone
  3. We have to let go of our material attachments, and the world as we know it.
  4. The world can disappear, because a new world is appearing
  5. You will cease to exist, because you are becoming a new version of yourself.

The one vitally important thing to remember is:

You are the light. You will never really be in the dark, although it may seem dark, because your consciousness is always present to illuminate the darkness.

Click here and learn how to identify any obstacles that might be holding you back from your highest potential.

Adam C. Hall, Inspirational Speaker, Author, Founder of The Genius Process

Adam Hall

Adam Hall, Speaker, Author, Founder of the Genius Process, empowers individuals and organizations to unleash their genius to rediscover and align their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

Adam’s background includes twenty-four years as the founder and CEO of a Los Angeles based Middle Market Real Estate Investment Bank. During his tenure, he raised in excess of $1.5 billion from both private and institutional sources. He served as principal on several successful commercial real estate projects.  His accomplishments earned him recognition and stature in the community.

In 2004, Adam underwent a profound awakening. This began a period of deep discernment, exploration, research and study of Eastern and Western modalities, as well as, Indigenous wisdom traditions, Jungian psychology, and Quantum Mechanics. After a courageous and intensive process of initiations, Adam came to a comprehensive understanding of consciousness, the nature of reality and how this knowledge can be accessed and applied to one’s personal and business life.

In 2007, Adam founded Earthkeeper Alliance Legacy Partners LLC., a for-profit B-Corp dedicated to land conservation and un-development. In 2016, he retired to consult with individuals and organizations to help them rediscover their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

As Founder of the Genius Process, Adam offers a new quantum mindset based on wholeness, as opposed to individualism and separation. His work fully integrates the biological, physiological, psychological, and ecological aspects of human nature with spiritual law and universal intelligence. He specializes in supporting leaders and companies to transform how they live their lives and do business to serve the greater good.  

In 2013, Adam authored The Earthkeeper, Undeveloping the Future, published by Hay House. His upcoming books include The Divine Design, The Thirteen Wisdom Teachings of the Genius, and Wisdom for the Everyday Spiritual Traveler, a pocket guide to a life of Joy. 

Adam lives in Santa Barbara, California where he spends his time mentoring young leaders, doing community and planetary stewardship work, as well as, other philanthropic endeavors dedicated to land conservation and education. He is a life long learner and is devoted to reinventing the planet. He enjoys spending time with his three daughters, four granddaughters and communing with Mother Nature.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Becoming a 5D Human: Have You Tapped Your Ultimate Superpower?

by Adam C. Hall
Community//

DIVINATION: THE POWER TO CREATE A MULTI-DIMENSIONAL LIFE EXPERIENCE

by Adam C. Hall
Community//

Quantum Wisdom: The Peace That Comes From Helping Those Around Us

by Adam C. Hall

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.