5D: THE DARK SIDE OF BECOMING A QUANTUM HUMAN

Let’s take a walk on the wild side. I’m going to share 5 key insights and 1 vitally important truth to help you navigate the challenges in the world right now. I’ve had a lot of difficulty working through my shadows, but we all need to work through them to become 5D human.

Working through our shadows can be made simple. We have body, mind and spirit. When we bring those together in 3D, we can ascend. Our 5D experience transcends and includes the 3D experience, plus the energy body and the quantum field. We can bring these together and experience our 5- dimensional nature. This is when we become unified with the whole of our being.

It’s not about the destination of becoming a 5D human, it’s about the journey to get there. That journey can get very dark. Keep in mind, in the universe, dark matter outnumbers visible matter 6-to-1. Here’s the good news: even though we move through the darkness in our journey, we can remember these 5 insights:

Get comfortable with solitude, solitude is power Remember there are others traveling this journey, and you are not alone We have to let go of our material attachments, and the world as we know it. The world can disappear, because a new world is appearing You will cease to exist, because you are becoming a new version of yourself.

The one vitally important thing to remember is:

You are the light. You will never really be in the dark, although it may seem dark, because your consciousness is always present to illuminate the darkness.

