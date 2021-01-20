Contributor Log In/Sign Up
555,103

…Can you guess what this number is?

look closer to catch your blind spots….

 

No, it is not a Covid statistic. It is the number of unread emails on a customer’s cell phone that was in the shop for repair. My son has seen a lot of cell phones come through, but this count was the highest they’d seen.

You’ve got mail

This made me think about “unread messages,” and how many messages you have that are still unopened. No, I don’t mean emails, but messages from your body, mind, dreams, daily life?

You Brush your teeth daily…

I started to pay closer attention about 14 years ago and even now I still notice new blind spots daily. This work is like brushing your teeth, you have to do it often to keep them clean and healthy.

Mind body coaching helps you recognize the unread messages that are waiting for you. Once you do start to pay attention to all these messy parts, wonderful things happen. You start to make space for more happiness, more freedom, more joy, more actions aligned with the fabulous one of a kind you that you are!

It’s simple

Are you ready for more? Click here (more please!) to schedule a 30 minute FREE targeted coaching call to see how I can help you read all those “messages,” in the inbox of your mind and body.

words from a client:

“I feel relief… just finding the root of all of this self anguish… It gives me a much clearer direction to focus in ~ self love.” — L. C.

    Lori Bisser, Life Coach, Yoga and Mindfulness teacher, ERYT 300 at loribisser.com

    With a lifelong love of experiential learning, Lori has reinvented herself several times, while moving through life studying psychology, and fashion design, to working in cosmetology & real estate, moving beneath the surface was a natural desire to help people transform their lives. When she found yoga, it launched her into an independent study of contemplation, meditation and mindfulness in order to help others discover waking up to their own unique experience. Yoga is a discipline that goes far beyond what you see, asana or “poses” are just the surface of the practice. She has earned the designation of YACEP, as a yoga alliance continuing education provider. Yoga Alliance designations of 200 ERYT and 500 ERYT were achieved through a course of study with the New Day Yoga school in Georgia because of their emphasis on contemplation as a tool to be in relationship with God. Prenatal yoga training in Asheville NC, continuing ed with Baptiste, Childlight yoga, and numerous silent meditation retreats drew her to undertake a program in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Martha Beck Life Coach Training and the pursuit of Master Life Coach certification have broadened her scope to round out her offerings, from private coaching, group coaching, and public speaking, to retreats, workshops, seminars and weekly yoga classes. Understanding better each day, how to guide people toward whole and happy lives is her heart’s desire.

