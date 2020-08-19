52 Ways to Happiness, Health & the Good Life

We all want a happy, healthy life – the good life. There’s lots within easy reach that can support us trying to do just that. However, with so much information competing for our attention, things can get complicated.

Sometimes it’s good to step back and look at the bigger picture. One way we can do this is through the use of checklists.

A checklist can act as a simple, but powerful reminder, to keep us on track. Following then is a checklist of 52 somewhat random tips that can help us all on the road to a happier, healthier, good life.

Happiness:

Smile more

Surround yourself with good company

Find someone to love, that loves you

Enjoy nature and the outdoors – there is more than a lifetime’s worth of wonder right there

Make time for travel and adventures

Seek out people, places and situations that give you that warm fuzzy feeling inside and make you laugh outside

Get out of debt and, once out, do your best to stay out

Make random acts of kindness a regular part of your life (this makes others feel good and does the same for us)

Save a little often

Fill your life with things you are passionate about (people, projects, work, hobbies, goals)

Help others and give back

Be grateful for the way things are

Stop comparing

Do something silly (but not reckless) once every now and again and remember we all have an inner child that needs fueling

Wake up early and catch a sunrise

Live a life on terms of your making to support you being your best self (to be able to look after others, we must also look after ourselves)

Health:

More vegetables and fruits

Less sugar and processed nonsense

Floss

Find a form of exercise/sport you enjoy doing, that supports good health and doesn’t beat you up then do it regularly (exercise can and should be hard at times but you should enjoy it!)

Make exercise and good nutrition life habits (many ways can work, find a way that suits you)

Stress (and worry) less

Yoga, breath work, a meditation practice or even a good, long walk can all work wonders – all come down to us getting out of own way and working on our mindsets, as well as our bodies.

Make sure your exercise program fits your personal goals, suits your body type and is something you can do for life (remember, it should build you up, not break you down)

If you eat meat make it organic, as much as you can

Strength train 1-3 times a week (free weights, bodyweight, kettlebells and so on)

Walk more

Less sitting

Use the stairs (more often)

Sprint occasionally (but as with all things exercise, ease into these and learn proper form!)

Stretch (gently) what’s tight and strengthen what’s weak

Work on your posture and mobility (yoga and/or pilates can help)

The Good Life:

Simplify, unclutter and make space

Recognise and make time to enjoy the many small pleasures in your life

Take on less but make that less the important stuff (to you)

Slow down – you can’t sprint all the way

Dream big and invest time, energy and effort into trying to make those dreams happen

Enjoy the moment – it won’t last forever

Make time for family and friends

Avoid gossipers, critics, haters and other energy and soul suckers

Make time for passion projects and hobbies (not only make the time but commit to actively protect this time)

Judge others less

Learn something new (make a commitment to never stop learning)

Surround yourself with good, positive people who have your best interests at heart

Learn how to say no without guilt

Learn how to say yes without doubt

Not everyone will like you, or have your best interests at heart, be okay with that but avoid these people if you can ( see above )

see above More action, less analysis – get out of the blocks

Read more (preferably some good, old fashioned, non-screen reading)

Repeat this to yourself regularly “You are good enough, right now”

Check email less

Put the smartphone down and unplug from the interwebs/Matrix occasionally – there’s a whole world out there behind your screen

Live intentionally and with passion

Bonus Tip:

Do all of the above, in some sort of order that suits, on a regular basis

There you go, a short and sharp list that has the potential to improve your life. All you have to do is commit to checking off a few of these regularly, letting them have their moment of focus. Add your own points and work on your own list. You won’t regret it.

Note: This post originally appeared at Frictionless Living.