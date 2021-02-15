Today is the 50th Anniversary of the Theta Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc, a sorority that has been an example of black sisterhood for 108 years. I can’t help but magnify the overall purpose, mission, impact, and love our sisterhood represents.

Many miss the significance of black Greek life. I was thrilled to see our First Black/Asian American Vice President speak boldly of the love she has for her precious sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The bond we feel with our sorority sisters stems beyond colors, competition, or prominence. It means that amazing women and men (fraternities) stood in the gap for us so our dreams of the future would become a reality.

My father was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, and like me, my mother is a member of Delta Sigma Theta. I was raised with a sense of community and commitment.

My collegiate experience is peppered with amazing stories, step shows, yard calls (ooop) and laughter, but most of all, there is a genuine love for my Sorors. It goes beyond friendship. They are my sisters. Like all sisters, we sometimes disagree, but we come back together with a common foundation that was instilled in us the moment we were initiated into the Sorority.

It warms my soul to see my undergraduate sisters achieving so much at Bradley University. It makes me appreciate the many women who paved road to my own success. We talk a lot about our National Sisterhood, but there is nothing like being attached to a personal undergraduate sisterhood that spans over 42 years.

Two of my line sisters, Tammy, Regina, and I were often not in alignment while pledging. There were many times fought we each other on philosophical execution, but to this day, our love for one another transcends everything. We are there for one another in the worst of times and the best of times. That kind of kinship comes from being part of an organization and a Chapter that focuses on love and unity.

As we celebrate the continued impact Black Sororities and Fraternities play in social justice, as well as celebrating our representation in the House of Representatives, Senate, and Cabinet posts, it is important to pay homage to our beginnings of love and support. We need to support one another. We need to celebrate, not only our collective and individual successes as Sorority and Fraternity members, but the successes of our children and spouses.

In March I will highlight amazing impact the Founders of Delta Sigma Theta made in 1913 as the only black sorority to march in the suffrage movement. However, today I salute my Chapter sisters, friends and beloved Sorors.

Fabulous & Fierce 50th Anniversary…. There is No Greater Bond Than Theta Epsilon.