50th Anniversary

Today is the 50th Anniversary of the Theta Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc, a sorority that has been an example of black sisterhood for 108 years. I can’t help but magnify the overall purpose, mission, impact, and love our sisterhood represents.

Many miss the significance of black Greek life. I was thrilled to see our First Black/Asian American Vice President speak boldly of the love she has for her precious sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The bond we feel with our sorority sisters stems beyond colors, competition, or prominence. It means that amazing women and men (fraternities) stood in the gap for us so our dreams of the future would become a reality.

My father was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, and like me, my mother is a member of Delta Sigma Theta. I was raised with a sense of community and commitment.

My collegiate experience is peppered with amazing stories, step shows, yard calls (ooop) and laughter, but most of all, there is a genuine love for my Sorors. It goes beyond friendship. They are my sisters. Like all sisters, we sometimes disagree, but we come back together with a common foundation that was instilled in us the moment we were initiated into the Sorority.

It warms my soul to see my undergraduate sisters achieving so much at Bradley University. It makes me appreciate the many women who paved road to my own success. We talk a lot about our National Sisterhood, but there is nothing like being attached to a personal undergraduate sisterhood that spans over 42 years.

Two of my line sisters, Tammy, Regina, and I were often not in alignment while pledging. There were many times fought we each other on philosophical execution, but to this day, our love for one another transcends everything. We are there for one another in the worst of times and the best of times. That kind of kinship comes from being part of an organization and a Chapter that focuses on love and unity.

As we celebrate the continued impact Black Sororities and Fraternities play in social justice, as well as celebrating our representation in the House of Representatives, Senate, and Cabinet posts, it is important to pay homage to our beginnings of love and support. We need to support one another. We need to celebrate, not only our collective and individual successes as Sorority and Fraternity members, but the successes of our children and spouses.

In March I will highlight amazing impact the Founders of Delta Sigma Theta made in 1913 as the only black sorority to march in the suffrage movement. However, today I salute my Chapter sisters, friends and beloved Sorors.

Fabulous & Fierce 50th Anniversary…. There is No Greater Bond Than Theta Epsilon.

    Marietta Colston-Davis is an accomplished technology sales executive and currently serves as IBM’s Vice President and Managing Director for IBM’s global Accenture relationship. She leads a worldwide team growing business in cloud and AI solutions. Prior to IBM, she served as Vice President of U.S. Dynamics at Microsoft. As the highest-ranking African American executive in North America and Latin America, Davis led an organization of more than 400 sales, marketing and technical experts. While at Microsoft, Davis successfully managed and grew multiple businesses to $1B and triple digit growth milestones. She has held high impact positions at Lotus Development, Ameritech, and Tata Consulting. Her diverse leadership portfolio extends to mentoring strong leaders into key roles and acting in an advisory capacity to incubation and small startups. Davis currently sits on the National Board of Youth Villages, a private nonprofit organization dedicated to helping more than 23,000 emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and their families each year across 20 states and Washington, D.C. She was selected as the first female Board Member of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) in 2017. Davis was inducted in the Spelman College “Game Changer” Hall of Fame in 2015 for her impact as a technology leader. She is a sought after speaker on leadership topics with appearances at leading colleges and universities and professional organizations, including a keynote address at the 2015 Iowa Women Lead Change conference. A graduate of Bradley University, she also holds an MBA from Loyola University and executive certificates from the Harvard Business School. Joining Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., as a legacy member while at Bradley, she continues to support the organization through mentorship and community activism. A published author, Davis has written for the Huffington Post and Thrive Global.

     

