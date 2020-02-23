50+, Working and More Health Years

Who wants to have more sick years? It's pretty safe to say no one. Staying active and working in a place where skills and experience are valued can contribute to better health. But often older employees are viewed as a liability. What if more aging people were healthier and engaged in businesses, continued to work and stayed connected to their own sense of purpose? It's no secret we have an aging population and an aging workforce in the United States. As of 2020, over 35% of the U.S. workforce is 50+. That is true for many countries around the world. There is an ongoing discussion by governments that are focused on how they will replace the population. However, there is little focus on how to effectively bridge that gap in the short term, the next 10 years, by addressing ageism. What if companies and governmental leaders had more initiatives in place to help people have more health years, more productive working years? Addressing ageism and having practical steps to support employees that not only want to work, but do want to age in a healthy way, can be a competitive advantage to organizations over the next 10 years. How often do you hear stories in the media about how to effectively integrate more mature employees? The vast majority of stories are focused on younger workers. The message is usually different when discussing older workers. It is about higher healthcare costs, the transition into retirement, or that they older workers have outdated ideas and not enough tech skills to meaningfully contribute to an organization. But is that the whole story? The vast majority of age 50+ employees have spent their career using technology and adapting to updates, innovations and new products being used in working environments. Most have a smart phone. Despite what the perception is, there is no evidence that older workers can't learn and effectively use technology, if trained properly. In fact, there is some data that shows because of their years of experience, in some cases, they can better adapt new technologies to specific problems or working environments. Leaders should be rethinking how to better adapt to 4 and in some cases, 5 generations in their workforce. With public health initiatives over the past 100 years effectively extending life, is 60 or 65 a reasonable time to retire? What does that person do for the next 25 years? One approach is to rethink job sharing not just for working parents, but for older employees that may want to continue to work, but not 40+ hours a week. Adapting to having more mature workers in the workplace also requires a different approach for health and wellbeing initiatives. • Specifically addressing menopause, care giving support, retaining balance and muscle mass (physical health), and a focus on healthy aging from a mental wellbeing perspective can yield productivity benefits. • Specific programs to deal with the mourning process of losing a close loved one can be part of mental health initiatives. • Practical programs around why you need a will, healthcare directive and the plan around having a trusted person to have power of attorney can provide more stability when challenges do happen to older employees. There are many 50+ people that can't afford to retire and are actively looking to apply their skills and experience. However, most companies are still only actively recruiting much younger employees. If the people doing the recruiting are younger, they often have their own biases against older applicants. What do corporate recruiting materials say about ageism in your organization? What pictures and stories are featured on your company's website? How are potential candidates being vetted? As employees age, staying active and engaged is key to more health years. By including a focus on addressing ageism in a company, leaders may find they get more employees with needed skills like great team building and more resilient during crisis because they've already been through crisis before. They are often less likely to move away for another job. And they may contribute to better innovation. Yes, innovation. Harvard Business Review data, Gallup data and other reputable organizations have shared data that shows that diversity and inclusive teams are better at innovation. That includes different generations all contributing to an idea. The workforce in the near future will continue to age. By keeping more seasoned employees engaged, and hiring age 50+ employees, you are not only potentially supporting their health and wellbeing, the company can gain valuable benefits: potentially less turnover in this demographic and dedicated to the purpose of the organization. Having a more inclusive approach to employees from 18 to 70 can: • Solve for filling needed roles • Help employees better save for their retirement, which is part of their financial health and a benefit to society • Benefit communities by making sure turning a certain age doesn't have to equal ill health and retirement Active older employees can contribute to a stronger bottom line for companies, stay mentally and physically healthier by staying engaged in work, and be role models for the next generation. Investing in 50+ employees is investing in an organization's future. That investment can mean more health years for your workforce, a healthier bottom line for the company and make your organization an employer of choice for a whole new sector of talent you may be not tapped into. Does your company have initiatives in place to attract and retain seasoned, 50+ employees?