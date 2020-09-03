50 Self-Esteem Affirmations [Repeat Them Daily to Build Self-Worth]

How do successful people believe that they reached the pinnacle of achievement?

When you speak with anyone famous, from celebrities to CEOs, their answers are similar. You’ll get stories about how each person learned the value of self-worthiness.

Self-worth allows you to persevere when numerous challenges and obstacles get in your way. No one has an easy path to their dreams or goals.

Famous authors receive dozens of rejection letters from publishers refusing to take a chance on their work.

Professional athletes often tell stories of how they got cut from their high school teams. Even Michael Jordan had that happen to him.

When other people sense that you’re on the verge of success, their lack of self-worth becomes the fuel that tries to drag you down with them. Since they’ve given up, they feel like you should make the same decision.

If that perspective comes from friends or family, it can be challenging to set aside that negativity to pursue the path you must walk.

How Damaging Is Low Self-Esteem?

Low self-esteem can reduce the quality of life you have in numerous ways.

A persistent low-value opinion of yourself creates feelings of unhappiness and dissatisfaction with life. Although everyone loses confidence occasionally, these emotions are endless when self-esteem is non-existent.

The effects of long-term low self-esteem are as problematic as constant stress exposure. It can even lead to physical health problems.

What Are the Symptoms of Low Self-Esteem?

Although everyone is different, the symptoms of low self-esteem follow a standard developmental trend. You’ll see these behaviors, decisions, or reactions in your life or when engaging with others.

People with low self-esteem are hyper-critical of themselves.

They ignore or downplay their positive attributes.

When comparing themselves to their peers, they see themselves as being inferior.

They use negative descriptors about themselves, such as “ugly,” “unlovable,” or “stupid.”

Their self-talk is almost always negative, taking a self-blame approach to circumstances.

They believe luck plays a significant role in whatever achievements they experience.

They’re used to blaming themselves when something goes wrong instead of understanding the complete set of circumstances.

Most importantly, people with low self-esteem don’t believe the compliments that others offer. They think that those words are insincere or have an alternative purpose to them.

How Low Self-Esteem Impacts Your Life

Having persistent low self-esteem can impact a person’s life in several ways.

The constant exposure to negative feelings can trigger depression, anger, guilt, shame, anxiety, or sadness. These emotions can feel overwhelming at times, causing people to lash out at others as a way to cope.

Low self-esteem can cause relationship issues. People who don’t have confidence in themselves allow unreasonable behaviors from their spouse, partners, and friends. They often believe that love must be earned instead of given, which creates an unhealthy and possibly abusive dynamic.

People with low self-esteem fear trying something new. Because they doubt their abilities, challenging situations become circumstances to avoid.

This issue can even cause some people to avoid activities that they love because it requires interactions with other people. There is a significant connection between low self-esteem and self-consciousness. Individuals coping with this problem are often looking for signs from others that people don’t like them.

Under extreme circumstances, people with persistent low self-esteem may attempt self-harm behaviors. Alcohol abuse, illicit drug use, and eating disorders are more prevalent in those with this issue compared to the general population.

What Causes Low Self-Esteem?

Although people can experience low self-esteem at any point in life that failure occurs, this issue becomes problematic when the response is to give up instead of embracing persistence.

The personality trait of giving up takes time to develop. It usually occurs when people get told by trusted individuals that they’re not good enough, smart enough, talented enough, pretty enough, or courageous enough to accomplish their goals or dreams.

Although the advice given in these circumstances may have the intent to be helpful, exposure to negative perceptions can influence an individual’s self-perception.

Some additional factors can play a role in the development of low self-esteem.

An undiagnosed mental illness, such as depression or an anxiety disorder, can trigger feelings of low self-worth.

Persistent medical problems, including chronic pain or physical disabilities, can alter a person’s perception of themselves.

Ongoing stressful events, such as financial problems or relationship issues, are common when low self-esteem develops.

Students who don’t perform to their expectations or those of their parents, teachers, or elders can experience this issue.

Abusive treatment from others often causes low self-esteem.

We all have significant people in our lives. When these individuals are exceptionally critical of who we are or what we do, low self-esteem can develop.

When these encounters happen in childhood, the issues with self-worth can persist well into adulthood. It can even be a lifelong battle for some.

That’s why knowing how to defeat the problem of low self-esteem is an essential life skill.

50 Self-Esteem Affirmations to Use Today

If you’re tired of feeling like you’re unimportant, ignored, or worthless, these self-esteem affirmations can reset your perspective.

Try to repeat these positive affirmations for at least five minutes each day. You don’t need to say them all! If you repeat a favorite one for about 90 seconds, it can be a more compelling experience.

You can also choose to repeat one of the affirmations for the entire time.

I am a special person. There’s nobody else like me. I love myself. I love myself more and more each day. I am worthy of love. I am worthy of happiness. I am worthy of success. I deserve to be paid well for my skills. I am supported in all I do in life. I have the power to create the life I want. I am beautiful, intelligent, fun, and full of life. I am a successful and happy person. People value my work, my time, and my love. I believe in myself. One of my most remarkable qualities is [fill in the blank]. I am surrounded by grace and positivity. Nothing can stop me from achieving my dreams. People want to hear my thoughts and opinions. My voice is important. I am enough. I am perfect just the way I am. I respect myself, and others appreciate me. The love I give myself is reflected in all areas of my life. There’s absolutely nothing out of my reach. I can have everything I want in life. I am doing a great job. I attract wonderful things into my life. I am whole and complete. There’s nothing I need to do or be to earn love or respect. My body is beautiful, exactly the way it is. Everything is possible for me. I have everything I need to succeed. What I want is coming to me. I am worthy of the compliments I receive. My contributions are valued and appreciated. There’s nothing I need to change about myself to be accepted and loved. Nothing is more potent than my belief in me. My goals are already being accomplished. I am creative, strong, powerful, brave, and inspired. People look up to me. People want what I have. Many people like me and admire me. I am deeply grateful for my body, my health, and my unique talents. Each day I am more & more aware of my innate beauty, creativity & abundance. My life is a miracle, and I belong here. I believe in my ability to express my true self with ease. I am grounded, supported, and deeply loved. I am empowered to have the things I seek. I deserve everything good that comes to me. I can assert myself and stand up for myself and others. I like who I am and who I am becoming. I have much self-worth and inner beauty.

Are You Ready to Find Your Self-Esteem?

Self-worth cultivation is the first step toward success. If you have dreams to achieve, believing in yourself can give you the perseverance needed to keep moving.

How do you value yourself? Do you see unique qualities, skills, and talents that can attract success in your life?

If you do not see these positive elements, try using one or more of these self-esteem affirmations for five minutes each day.

Every time you repeat one, you’re encouraging the life qualities you want to cultivate to start growing.

You are enough. It can be challenging to remember that fact in today’s world, but it is a true statement. These self-esteem affirmations can help you confirm this truth.

