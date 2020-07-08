50 Positive Affirmations For Men That They Should Practice Every Day

Positive affirmations. Most of us have heard the term before.

But what exactly are positive affirmations?

How do you practice positive affirmations? What are the benefits of affirmations?

Should men use positive affirmations?

In this article, I will explore those questions and dive into some excellent positive affirmations for men that you can practice daily to benefit all areas of your life.

I will also teach you how to turn negative thoughts about yourself into positive affirmations.

What are Positive Affirmations?

A positive affirmation is a statement about yourself that is phrased in the positive, present tense.

It reflects an area of your life, emotions, or belief system that you want to improve or change.

The potential benefits of affirmations are vast.

Positive affirmations empower you to become the best version of yourself.

They inspire you to act in ways that help you fulfill your potential.

You can use positive affirmations to reprogram negative thoughts into positive beliefs.

The ability to reprogram your beliefs about yourself has the potential to transform your life completely.

Are Positive Affirmations for Men, Too?

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that positive affirmations are something only women do.

We all need help with our growth and development, and men benefit from cultivating a positive affirmation practice just as much as women.

Many men find it hard to talk about or even process their feelings.

This is one of the main reasons we lose more men to suicide than women.

Daily affirmations for men can be a massive help in cultivating emotional intelligence and resilience.

How Can I Create My Own Positive Affirmations?

For an affirmation to be effective, it needs to meet four criteria.

Each positive affirmation you use should be:

Worded in the present tense Positive Specific Personal

You can create your own positive affirmations using this four-step framework.

The benefits of affirmations are dramatically increased when you have created it yourself from an existing negative belief.

Let’s say you had a belief that you are unsuccessful in your job.

Where focus goes, energy flows.

If you keep feeding this belief, it will manifest as truth.

When you understand this, you can see how our thoughts really do shape our reality.

Instead, you can use this belief as an opportunity to grow. Take that statement and switch it to its positive opposite.

Rather than thinking: ‘I am terrible at my job, I’ll never get a promotion, my boss hates me,’ you now think ‘I am great at my job, I love what I do, and I always put 100% effort into every task.’

Can you feel the energetic difference between the two?

Which belief do you think is more likely to get you that promotion if you say it to yourself every day?

How Often Should I Practice Positive Affirmations?

Whether you choose to formulate your own positive affirmations or use the ones I have created for you below, you must cultivate a daily practice.

The best times to practice are first thing in the morning and last thing at night (or whenever you feel that you need to repeat them to start feeling better).

During these times, your mind is more open and will absorb the statements on a deeper level.

It is best if you say them out loud while looking in the mirror.

Speaking them to yourself affirms that you trust in yourself, and you believe the statements to be true.

If speaking them out loud is not possible, you can say them in your mind.

Writing them out a few times a week is also beneficial.

Try getting a journal specifically for this purpose.

Another technique that you might find useful is to pin the written affirmations to the mirror or refrigerator, where you will see them often.

When you are just beginning with this practice, it may be easy to forget, so set an alert on your phone or in your calendar to remind you.

Examples of Positive Affirmations for Men

Here are 50 examples of positive affirmations relating to different areas of life.

Choose the ones that resonate most with you.

Once you feel that you have integrated those particular statements, you can select or create new ones for other areas you want to improve.

Confidence and Self-Esteem

1: “I feel confident in every situation.”

2: “I like who I am.”

3: “I am a good person.”

4: “I am great at helping people.”

5: “I feel valued by my friends and family.”

6: “I matter to so many people.”

7: “I understand my value and worth.”

8: “Nobody else has my unique skill set.”

9: “My emotions are just as important as anyone else’s.”

10: “I respect myself.”

Inner Strength and Resilience

1: “I meet each new challenge with enthusiasm.”

2: “I am strong and stable.”

3: “I think I can, so I can.”

4: “No matter what happens, I can handle it.”

5: “I am powerful.”

6: “I bounce back quickly, and each time I am stronger.”

7: “I learn from setbacks and use them as growth opportunities.”

8: “I feel empowered to ask for help when I need it.”

9: “I accept that I can’t change other people, but I can change my response.”

10: “My inner strength and resilience increase every day.”

Positivity and Joy

1: “I radiate joy to everyone I meet.”

2: “I see the best in people.”

3: “In the present moment there are no issues, only peace.”

4: “Happiness is a choice; today, I choose to be happy.”

5: “I have the power to turn negative thoughts into positive beliefs.”

6: “I gain pleasure from helping others.”

7: “I always see the positives in every situation.”

8: “Nobody dictates how I feel; only I have that privilege.”

9: “I fuel my body and mind with healthy food, exercise, and meditation.”

10: “I love my life, and I am grateful for everything I have.”

Career and Success

1: “I deserve success.”

2: “I can succeed at whatever I choose.”

3: “I am good at my job, and I love what I do.”

4: “I have great ideas.”

5: “I am innovative and tenacious.”

6: “Nobody else can do my job as well as me.”

7: “I believe in my dreams and my ability to achieve them.”

8: “I have a great relationship with my boss and my co-workers.”

9: “My opinions and ideas are respected and valued.”

10: “I am a valuable asset to my team.”

Relationships

1: “I am great company and fun to be around.”

2: “I bring out the best in people.”

3: “I am nurturing and giving in my relationships.”

4: “I am a great listener.”

5: “I deserve to give and receive love.”

6: “I am a thoughtful and loving partner.”

7: “I treat my friends and family with compassion and respect.”

8: “I am charismatic and magnetic.”

9: “I deserve to have my needs met in my relationship.”

10: “I can clearly and confidently express my emotions.”

Conclusion

I hope that my guide to positive affirmations for men has provided you with a solid foundation for designing your perfect practice.

Remember, to reap the benefits of affirmations, you should say them out loud every day and write them out a few times a week.

Use any of my examples of positive affirmations, or for extra power, try creating your own using my framework.

If you commit to a daily practice, you will soon notice the benefits in your career, relationships, emotional resilience, sense of self-worth, and confidence.

