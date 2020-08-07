50 journaling prompts to get the juices flowing

“All you have to do is write one true sentence. Write the truest sentence that you know” – Ernest Hemingway

For centuries people have recorded their thoughts and feelings in journals or diaries, using it as a way to deepen their self-awareness and make sense of the world. Recognised as a valuable aid to wellbeing, journaling can help you clear your mind, vent some feelings and unleash your inner voice. When you journal regularly, you’ll find that it pokes into the corners of your consciousness and brings things into focus that you need to pay attention to.

Daily journaling (or semi-daily, because #life) can help you problem solve, reflect, acknowledge your feelings, clear unhelpful thoughts and emotions, plan your day/life, nut out an idea that’s been brewing and ask questions of the universe. The words and phases might not even make sense, but the purpose is to get it out of your head. You might never even go back and read it (though if you do, it may help you appreciate everything you are and have been in your life).

The best way to journal and the easiest way to get started is to just write! Start with whatever is on your mind and see where the process takes you. In her book The Artist’s Way, Julia Cameron calls the process of daily writing ‘Morning Pages’, which she says are “three pages of longhand, stream of consciousness writing, done first thing in the morning … about anything and everything that crosses your mind – they are for your eyes only”. Aim for three pages or 10 minutes of uninterrupted writing so that you have a specific goal and feel a sense of achievement when you hit that target! After this time, you’re also likely to be getting underneath your conscious thoughts and into your subconscious – the place we store our beliefs, fears and truth.

If you’re struggling with the ‘morning pages’ approach to journaling, use these prompts to spark some words or keep your practice engaging over time. Write one of these prompts at the top of your page, then start answering it – without editing yourself or over-thinking, just write. Remember, this is just for you.

How am I feeling right now? What am I grateful for today? What am I worried about? What am I excited about? What is keeping me up at night? (could be positive or negative) What life lessons are presenting themselves to me at the moment? What questions need answering in my life / right now? What makes me feel truly fulfilled? What needs to change? What am I ready to change? What can I say no to, so I can say yes to something else? What gives life meaning? (What gives my life meaning?) If my body could talk it would say … If I wasn’t afraid I would … Write a letter … to yourself (past, present or future) … to a body part, particularly one with pain or tension … to an emotion (love, fear, anger, joy, shame, grief …) … to one or both of your parents … to someone who helped you … to someone who hurt you … to someone who inspires you … God/the Universe Love is … Fear is stopping me … Anger shows up in my life as … Joy means … Forgiveness is … When was I most happy in my life? When do I feel most myself? This time last year … This time next year … I need to speak up about … I need to let go of … I need to set boundaries around … I need to take responsibility for … I need to be patient about … I was wrong about … My inner child wants / needs … My body wants me to … My heart yearns for … My mind is craving … My soul is asking for … How can I be more compassionate toward myself? How can I be more compassionate toward others? How can I live more aligned with my purpose and calling? How (or where) can I surrender more? How can I bring more balance to my life? How can I bring more peace to my life? How can I be of service (in my family, my community, the world)? How can I be more fully myself?

Photo by fotografierende on Unsplash