50 and 1 Character: traits of decisiveness

“We hold these truths to be self- evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”. A quote from the American Declaration of independence.

As Americans everywhere celebrate the signing of the document from which the above quote is derived today, I thought it fitting to dedicate this piece to the land of the bold and the brave. In spite of the indifference to which many feel about the United States especially in light of its recent foreign policy, that has had a tendency to look inwards one fact however has proven itself to be self-evident. Since the advent of the global village upon World War 2’s conclusion, America has undoubtedly been a beacon for the appraisal of human rights and the values that embody an order of merit for the last 75 years.

If one looks at each and every constitution across the world its guiding principles showcase exactly those of the ones illustrated above. With the virtues that governed America’s founding fathers universally accepted as values any society in modernity looks to strive towards. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness all humans cherish as through this we are able to make the most out of our fleeting time here in this life. Allowing us to unleash the full nature of our potential and have decisive outcomes abound in our favor.

As I have been conducting my writing for the art of decisive leadership. A book which contains a chapter that details the events that led to the courageous decision taken by those part time soldiers and frontiersmen within the continental congress on the 4th of July 1775. Throughout my research, one trait has struck me as being important in the establishment of any order to which positive decisive outcomes can be accredited. And it is that of a rewarding nature.

To reward is to give impulse to the spirt of man prompting him or her to give birth to the many inventions and actions that make humanity so special. “Never take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned” as one founding father Thomas Jefferson declared. And one might even say that this the main reason why for the last 245 years the United States of America has remained heads and shoulders above most states in terms of commerce and creative pursuits.

With a policy of immigration that has attracted people the world over. Whether, German, Jewish, Irish, English, French, Asian, Arab or African. Every one of them chasing the American Dream and the rewards to which it gives the individual’s spirit mind and body. Said pattern of migration leaves one with no doubt that the United States gives great testament to the importance to which reward plays in creating an effervescent society.

Take for example the founder of the blog post to which this publication will be featured. Having spent her early adulthood in London the young brunette with a quirky accent named Arriana would decide to make the move to charter new frontiers. And like many prominent figures before her from the Kennedys to the Trumps she would land in the United States itching to make a name for herself amidst the pressure cooker that is America’s publications industry.

Anywhere across the world 1980 would not have been the most favorable of years for a woman trying to strike out on her own. But if ever there was a place to which this would happen America, was it. As we can already see its foundations had been based on the principle of meritocracy. A principle that is characterized by creating a system of reward and a rewarding nature within the leaders of its many institutions. This is what gives incentive to all those looking to enter its hustle and grind. As they know reward is likely to abound so long as they are willing and capable of withstanding the rigors of its adversity, and Arriana would sooner reap the benefits of its sweet reward both personally and in the boardroom.

Blessed with two children and two businesses which have changed the course of two industries in wellness as well as media. Arriana’s story is a testament to just what can be achieved in a system that fosters leaders with a rewarding nature.

“Every reward is a fruit of discipline, of dedication and of sacrifices and stubbornness” to quote Sohia Loren and this is the reason why one as leader must always have a rewarding nature about them. 245 years later America’s beacon still burns brightly, with many looking to migrate to its borders each and every day. It gives men and women the chance to dream because if they are good enough, they might just be able to see that dream come to fruition. For all its faults on the world stage, faults to which many a great civilization can have attributed to them no one can ever take that away from the United States. Happy birthday America and may you continue to live up to those virtues to which your ancestors and all our ancestors universally fought for!