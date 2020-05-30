Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Women Entrepreneurs Who Changed Tech and Business

An entrepreneur is someone who designs, launches, and successfully runs a new business from scratch. A female entrepreneur is someone who does all of that in a male-dominated world.

By

In tribute to the women who blazed those trails and made it possible for sisters around the world to get out of the kitchen and into the world of business, this article would be remiss without at least one notable late.

Elizabeth Arden

You would have to be living under a rock for over a hundred years not to recognize this name. At a time when women weren’t allowed to even wear makeup let alone run a lemonade stand, Elizabeth Arden started what is now a billion-dollar industry. 

In 1910, the Canadian opened her first spa on Fifth Avenue in New York City where she hired a team of chemists to develop her unique skincare products. Fifty-six years later, Arden passed away leaving behind a global brand of 100 salons worldwide.

Elizabeth Arden by Arnold Genthe [Wikimedia Commons]

Arden will forever be remembered as the first woman on the cover of Time magazine in 1946, and the company’s net worth is over a billion dollars now. She chartered a new course for women in history – that of the business mogul.

Cher Wang

Cher Wang makes women in tech look as comfortable as granny panties during lockdown! The co-founder and Chairperson of HTC Corporation has a staggering net worth of well over a billion dollars.

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, Wang began her path to success while working for her sister who cofounded First International Computer in 1980. It was while selling FIC motherboards that Wang had her novel idea for HTC – computers that could travel with you.

Cher Wang by Robert Scobl [Wikimedia Commons]

After conquering laptops, Wang’s business shifted gears and moved into the mobile phone industry. By 2011, Wang had that market cornered, becoming the largest cellphone company in the U.S. ahead of Apple and Samsung. 

After stepping down as CEO last year, Cher will continue as the struggling HTC’s Chairperson while ensuring the company’s expansion into the exciting realms of Virtual Reality, AI, IoT, and 5G technology. The former number one person on Forbes’ Taiwan Rich list never says die.

Arianna Huffington

As the founder of The Huffington Post, as well as editor-in-chief and president of the Huffington Post Media Group which is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing media companies in the world, Arianna Huffington was classified as one of the world’s most influential women.

The international media mogul and prolific author of 15 books moved to London from Greece to earn her master’s degree in economics at the University of Cambridge. After moving to the U.S., Huffington’s politics saw her running against Arnie Schwarzenegger for California governorship.

Arianna Huffington by JD Lasica [Wikimedia Commons]

Arianna chose to walk away from the success of The Huffington Post after selling it for $300 million to AOL. She launched a new start-up company dedicated to health and wellness, Thrive Global, after collapsing in her office from fatigue caused by overworking.

Huffington made Forbes’ “The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” in 2011, and by 2014, she was at number 52. She executive produced the “Valley of the Boom” docuseries about the tech boom of the 1990s and is on Uber’s Board of Directors.

Sara Blakely

Sara Blakely’s story starts off differently from the others in that she did not have a close relationship with success at all before hitting the jackpot with none other than the billion-dollar enterprise known as SPANX shapewear. 

Blakely failed her LSAT admissions exam for law school so reportedly applied to get a job playing Goofy at Disney World! She spent several years selling fax machines and moonlighting as a stand-up comedian, and yet now she is an occasional guest investor on “Shark Tank.”

Sara Blakely by Gillian Zoe Segal [Wikimedia Commons]

Sara stumbled upon the SPANX idea out of necessity after wanting pantyhose without feet. On approaching the male-centric hosiery mills to present her idea, she was turned away as they preferred dealing with established companies and not lone women in cut off stockings.

SPANX was a one-woman show from the beginning and Sara handled all aspects of the business, including marketing, logistics, and product positioning. She took her design into department stores herself, refusing to trust its success in the hands of others. 

In 2013, Blakely became the very first female entrepreneur to join the “Giving Pledge” by donating half of her amassed fortune to charity, and this year, she has given $5,000,000 to support female-run SME’s during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cynthia Ndubuisi

On the other side of the globe in Nigeria, the 2016 winner of Unilever’s Young Entrepreneurs Award, Cynthia Ndubuisi decided to uplift her countrywomen who make up 70% of the labor force on cassava plantations by starting her own plant, Kadosh Production Company (KPC).

Before that, Ndubuisi had had an idea for an ecologically-friendly, toxin-free, biodegradable dishwashing soap she called EverGlow. Made entirely from plant matter, Cynthia had recognized a gap in the Nigerian market and jumped in with both feet.

Now, with KPC, what used to take women 4 days to process is only a 12-hour job. KPC intends on reaching at least 65% of female cassava farmers this year and aims to positively impact 10 million households.   

The plant also converts the waste product of cassava peels into a nutritious animal feed which makes the process 200% faster, 20 – 30% cheaper, and way more productive than ever before. Women farmers are encouraged to swap their cassava peels for a 20% discount.

And so women keep rising, thinking outside the box and chartering new and exciting territory…as only the fearless can…

Razia Meer, Managing Editor at AmoMama

Razia Meer is a Managing Editor at women's magazine, AmoMama, and a mother of two teens and an angel baby. With a passion for homeschooling and building water wells in impoverished African countries, when she is not educating, fundraising, or editing, she writes about cryptocurrencies, celebs, families, and canines - not necessarily in that order!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

Women as Entrepreneurs: A Changing Climate

by Sarah Austin
Community//

Roadmap to Billions: 2019 Black Women Talk Tech Conference

by Madinah N. James
Community//

“Not all women are the same; We are very diverse” with Penny Bauder & Elizabeth Dodson

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.