5 Ways You Can Move From being a Manager to a Leader During Crisis.

A friend’s son was getting moved into a more prominent role in the crisis at his accounting firm. In his early 20 a bit nervous about the new role I wrote him an email 5 concepts he could be mindful of. These tips are from the email that I’m sharing here after removing the personal details. If you are moving from manager to leadership let me know if these tips resonate. If you are already a leader what would you add to this list for a newbie?

Be Worldly:

Know your competence and its contribution, when emotions are riled up you in times of crisis you may need to justify the space you occupy.

How focused are you on getting stuff done? What do you get done that contributes to the business? You will also begin to look at your work with a certain amount of business astuteness. Knowing why you are chosen to lead will help you with the confidence you need. Remember workplaces are businesses and not adult daycares as a leader you’re stepping up. Henceforth, you’ll have to pull your weight and will need to worldliness to maneuver in this world- know which one of your talents adds commercial value to your organization. Exude and use your strengths!

Be Reflective:

In times of crisis, we need a good look at what is emerging- this happens we are able to step back for a bit.

Be ready to learn from your mistakes. It takes courage to look at ourselves and learn from our experiences. When in crisis — stepping back is an advantage. Learning and tapping into ourselves is uncomfortable — but it is what takes us from the place of knowledge to wisdom. As you move up you’ll need more of your wisdom. If you’re not taking time to reflect perhaps there is a reason for it. Reflect on why you’re avoiding an honest conversation with yourself- could it be stress? You’ll continue the cycle of your mistakes if we do not stop for quiet contemplations that help us to get perspective of our life/ careers and their priorities.

Take Action :

Experimentation, creativity, adaptability can only happen when we put our thinking into action.

You will need to act- these may not be perfectly thought out to the last detail and sometimes time will not be generous with you. Take courageous action and course-correct- but take action. You’ll need to apply your ideas to find solutions. Knowledge has to be applied and built upon. Put them to use and take feedback and adapt, learn, unlearn, and act again.

Be Analytical:

Don’t let complexity overwhelm you — analyze and simplify it before you communicate it.

The ability to not be overwhelmed by larger systemic problems and simplify them into manageable parts. Making systems and people work by analysis- understand and learning to break down to manageable pieces. Hone the ability to analyze and make sense of complex issues to make it communicable and bite-sized.

Be a Collaborative Empath:

Be considerate and value others.

Collaborative work will make you aware of what makes you unique and what integrates you into the group. You have to make sure that everyone in your team feels an integral part of the team- connect. Know more about them than work, ask about their kids, ask how aging parents are coping, let them know how you are doing- time to connect on a human level.

Devika Das

Devika Das is an author, a transformational coach, and speaker specializing in global executive presence, power, and influence. She works closely with senior executives of Fortune 500 companies coaching, training, and facilitating transformations using psychoanalytical tools learned at INSEAD’s EMC program.

She is also a leadership coach with INSEAD learning executive coaching. Devika is currently writing on an inside out perspective on executive presence — to help executives see themselves as influential leaders making an impact and be seen by others. She is the author of the Reflective Edge series for Senior Leaders.

She loves spending time with her daughters, practicing mindfulness, writing, exercising, and most importantly food. http://www.COREexecutivepresence.com