5 Ways Toxic Relationships Can Hurt Your Ability To Achieve Holistic Wealth

Most of us have experienced a toxic relationship at some point in our lives whether personal relationships (friends, family members) or professional (coworkers etc.), or through an intimate relationship.

There are some people who are also naysayers, who try to prevent you from living the life you truly want. The term naysayers is how I refer to the people and social forces who tap you into negative thinking and undermine your belief in your own ability to create holistic wealth. Naysayers can come in the form of spouses, exes, everyday friends and family members. Toxic relationships are destructive to holistic wealth; toxic people try to trap you into a narrative in which you become afraid of your goals, and afraid of not being good enough, which creates a cycle of negativity.

“Your thought patterns can be a wellspring of abundance to live life on your terms. But negative talk and self-doubt are a drain on your inner resources. Our relationships form the basis of our lives. Strong supportive relationships increase our happiness and contribute to holistic wealth. However, there are some relationships that can cause stress and negatively affect our mental well-being”. – Holistic Wealth

In my new book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness, I define holistic wealth as a broad term. It refers to wealth that comprises various elements—financial savvy and independence, a life purpose and mission, spiritual connection, and a generous demeanor—all of which lead to a greater sense of wholeness and resilience in times of difficulty, and to happiness and joy. At a basic level, holistic wealth emphasizes wealth in key aspects of life, including financial wealth; physical health, emotional and spiritual wealth; and wealth in our relationships with others as well as in our contributions to humanity. These elements are interdependent, and they are necessary building blocks. Abundance in these key areas strengthens wealth in others.

Here Are 5 Ways Toxic Relationships Can Hurt Your Ability To Achieve Holistic Wealth:

1. They Detract You From Achieving Your Goals

Naysayers are confidence-bashers and goal-destroyers who will toss you into a state of confusion, where you begin to second-guess your goals and lose valuable time to procrastination. This leads to feeling overwhelmed and paralyzed – and will prevent you from taking measured risks – a necessary component of achieving holistic wealth. Measured risks are an important aspect of holistic wealth. They are catalysts for movement, growth, and change in our lives. They signal not only courage to act in the face of uncertainty, but also a measure of confidence in managing risk.

2. They Ruin Your Self-Confidence

When we connect with positive people – who embrace a holistic wealth mindset, it fuels resilience, self-confidence, and empathy for others; appreciation for diversity; and an openness to doing new things and being innovative and creative. On the other hand, toxic relationships destroys your self confidence and keeps you second-guessing all your decisions and choices.

3. They Keep you Stuck in the Past

You remember that friend or Ex that will not allow you to move on from that mistake you made in the past? Or the friend that makes pronouncements on your future because you are now a single mom with kids? Either way, they keep you stuck in a certain mold – based on some preconceived notion that your current status (or your past experiences) are somehow tied to your ability to achieve your goals.

4. You Feel You Need to Give Up Your Identity

If you are with friends or in a relationship where you can’t be yourself – that’s a red flag. Being your authentic self without worrying about “fitting in” – is a very important part of self care. Imagine having to leave your true feelings by the wayside because someone doesn’t care enough to listen to you? Or feeling like you have to put on a different persona to fit into a certain circle or group? On some level, this robs you of walking in your purpose and to be uniquely you.

5. They Encourage Mindless Behaviour That Leads to Stunted Growth & Potential

Whether its mindless spending, mindless eating or another bad habit – toxic relationships encourage negative behavior which can rob you of the ability to achieve holistic wealth. If you are constantly feeling pressured to spend money you don’t have – and blowing your budget – to keep a certain friendship or relationship – then that’s a bad sign. Similarly, if that person sabotages your fitness, diet or other lifestyle or professional goals then its hard to fulfill your highest potential. As I state in Holistic Wealth:

Our spiritual, physical, mental, and emotional states are highly intertwined. Letting go of limiting beliefs that lead to depression, procrastination, and mindlessness is critical.

