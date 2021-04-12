5 Ways to Stay Optimistic During Hard Times

Learning to stay optimistic during hard times is a difficult task. The idea of ‘staying optimistic’ during troubling times sounds quite mind-boggling to the person facing the situation. In life, every person feels like things are going downhill, or they experience something that brings them too much pain and anxiety. Some of us are blessed to have family and friends who try their best to help us get through the hard times, but despite their good intentions, we simply don’t want to hear about their optimism.

Optimism helps you stay engaged and pushes you through the hard times. I was stuck in a similar situation because I wanted to feel optimistic, but I hated it at the same time.

It was until I came across a quote that really helped me stay optimistic and try harder to deal with my tough situation. “Be patient,” It said, “sometimes, you have to go through the worst to get the best.” This quote by Karen Salmansohn was an eye-opener for me. Below, I’ve mentioned five ways they’ve helped me stay optimistic during hard times, and maybe it will help you too.

1. Focus On Something That Brings Positivity

No matter how messed up life seems, there is always one part of it that is still on track. You can call it a ‘silver lining’ or ‘the bright side.’ Whether you’re healthy or got an opportunity to try something new, it’s part of every situation. Use this time to appreciate what you have, and trust me, you will naturally start accepting whatever’s going on and achieve optimism for better days.

I like to flip through my old travel photos to make myself dream again and plan another trip, even it seems just as a fantasy at the moment.

2. Reach Out to Friends and Family

This might not be the ideal solution for optimism, but it’s one of the best. Sometimes, other people’s positive energy greatly impacts us and helps us see things from a different and more optimistic perceptive. Receiving help isn’t a bad thing or a sign of weakness. Rather, it’s a sign that shows you’re not giving up and you want things to improve.

3. Maintain a Gratitude Journal

If you don’t like saying your thoughts out loud, write down all the negativity you’re feeling. But at the same time, make sure to note down the things that you’re looking forward to, no matter how low your positivity and optimism are right now. Every time you open your journal, the good things noted will give you some optimism for better days.

4. Develop Your Relationship with Nature

A nature-centered environment is one of the best ways to stay optimistic during hard times as it helps improve your mood and mental health as well. You can participate in outdoor yoga or take a walk daily in the park. Planting flowers is also a good way to connect with nature.

5. Let It All Out

It’s okay to feel sad or angry on some days and happy during the rest. Don’t suppress your feelings when you’re sad by forcing yourself to stay positive. Crying out your feelings is sometimes the best way to get rid of all the negative energy and make room for some optimism.

Final Words

It will take you some time to get to that optimism, but you will see the difference, especially if you follow these five ways mentioned above. Perhaps you need a different perspective or something that might interest you.