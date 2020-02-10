As the founder of Leave Normal Behind (LNB), I am always being connected to amazing people who are elite in what they do AND are more importantly great people with richness of character & integrity.



The mission of LNB is to influence humanity in a positive way by inspiring others to become the best version of themselves, give back, love, create things that matter, and encourage others to do the same.



Individuals who are leaving normal behind use sound fundamentals to accomplish their goals and get past obstacles.



Alejandro Rioja is the epitome of what it means to set your sights on a goal and then do whatever is needed to accomplish that goal.



He emigrated from Bolivia to the United States in pursuit of higher education and completed his undergraduate degree of Computer Science at UCLA.



Now, at just 24, he is involved in 5+ businesses that generate a full-time income.



In this article I am going to share with you 5 Ways to Stay Focused During Tedious Tasks and Maximize Your Productivity.



Alejandro is an example of what happens when opportunity meets hard work.



This combination provides incredible results



Alejandro’s SEO skills are excellent. He’s been doing SEO for 6 years.



His innovative strategies and rare SEO skills bring his clients success and are reshaping the industry.



One of the keys to Alejandro’s success is that he is always a student looking to connect and learn from others.



He never wants to be the smartest person in the room.



He enjoys reverse engineering case studies to breakdown their success and failures in order to gain wisdom beyond his years and implement his finding for his companies and for his clients.



Speed of execution is a major skill of his.



He gets things done right away because he understands that the transition from strategy to implementation needs to happen quickly in order to receive immediate feedback in order to integrate and improve.



Experimentation and iteration is very important to him.



He is always A/B testing – yes, this work is tedious but it’s the difference between good and great.



Here are 5 Ways to Stay Focused During Tedious Tasks and Maximize Your Productivity:



_______

1. Ruthless prioritization strategy

Stick to the top tasks of the day. List them out, number them, and do not waver no matter the distraction.



2. Long-term Objective & Key Results (OKR) Planning

Set personal goals for the year, quarter and month.



3. Fast execution

Quick transition from idea to getting started. Do not dwell too much on skills that you are lacking and just get the project started. Start to figure it out as you go and be okay with that process.



4. Embrace and thrive on challenges

If you do so, then you will naturally be motivated.



5. Develop the habit of being productive

Once you do so, and the more experience you have, it gets easier to jumpstart and unblock/delegate projects.



_______

Alejandro leverages these 5 ways to stay focused and achieve success.



Right now, Alejandro owns nine blogs and reaches 350,000 visitors each month.



Amassing this digital empire did not come easy and requires hundreds of hours of tedious work and meticulous learning.



He shares these learnings on his blog about growth and his techniques have been widely covered by major media.



Remaining focused during this process is the difference between good and great.



If you do so, then you will increase your productivity and output because projects will get finished quicker and more efficiently.



_______



