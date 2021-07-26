5 Ways to Stay Energized & Increase Your Productivity as a Remote Worker

After a year of working through a global pandemic, life is somewhat beginning to return to “normal,” and professionals everywhere are ready for some serious summertime fun! And who can blame them? I’d say the majority of professionals (myself included) could use a break from countless Zoom calls, inbox overloads, and constant cell phone pinging.

But obviously, everyone can’t check out on vacation at the same time. So, how do you stay motivated even though you’d rather be on an exotic beach twinkling pink sand between your toes and sipping out of a coconut? As your go-to Human Resource expert and consultant, I’m here to help.

Below are 5 key ways to keep yourself energized during the “slump.”

Practice Self-Care: Taking a break when you need to is not a sign of weakness. Being in tune with your mental state, emotions, and happiness demonstrates personal and professional maturity. So go for a quick walk or drive to your favorite coffee shop. The work will still be there when you get back, and you’ll feel refreshed to take it on. Define Clear Boundaries: On average, your colleagues have 8-10 hours of your time per day. After that, you need to reset. When work is done, give yourself to the other people and things you enjoy like family, friends, and hobbies. Alter your Atmosphere: For the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced professionals to create “pop-up” home offices in their kitchens, bedrooms, and even closets. Hey, no judgment here. But ask yourself, “What small change can I make to feel more motivated?” It may be facing your desk towards a window, setting up your laptop on the porch, or groovin’ to your favorite music. Whatever it is, make sure your atmosphere is conducive to your desired productivity. Re-think Time Management: “Time Management” is one of the phrases we hear a lot, but I’d like to offer a different thought. Can you actually manage time? Can you look at a clock and tell it when to start and stop? No, of course you can’t. You can’t really “manage time,” but you can, however, manage your tasks. Re-examine your priorities to see what needs to be done now, and what can wait. Don’t pin yourself to a clock. Build Genuine Relationships: Selflessness is a key to personal motivation. Your colleagues are humans just like you with passions, dreams, and personal goals. Take time to get to know them and discover ways you can connect outside of work!

What other ways do you keep yourself motivated when all you want to do is “go outside and play?” Let’s chat in the comments below!