5 Ways to Stay Energized & Increase Your Productivity as a Remote Worker

How do you stay motivated even though you’d rather be on an exotic beach twinkling pink sand between your toes and sipping out of a coconut? As your go-to Human Resource expert and consultant, I’m here to help.

Woman working from home in front of a computer.
After a year of working through a global pandemic, life is somewhat beginning to return to “normal,” and professionals everywhere are ready for some serious summertime fun! And who can blame them? I’d say the majority of professionals (myself included) could use a break from countless Zoom calls, inbox overloads, and constant cell phone pinging.

But obviously, everyone can’t check out on vacation at the same time. So, how do you stay motivated even though you’d rather be on an exotic beach twinkling pink sand between your toes and sipping out of a coconut? As your go-to Human Resource expert and consultant, I’m here to help.

Below are 5 key ways to keep yourself energized during the “slump.”

  1. Practice Self-Care: Taking a break when you need to is not a sign of weakness. Being in tune with your mental state, emotions, and happiness demonstrates personal and professional maturity. So go for a quick walk or drive to your favorite coffee shop. The work will still be there when you get back, and you’ll feel refreshed to take it on.
  2. Define Clear Boundaries: On average, your colleagues have 8-10 hours of your time per day. After that, you need to reset. When work is done, give yourself to the other people and things you enjoy like family, friends, and hobbies.
  3. Alter your Atmosphere: For the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced professionals to create “pop-up” home offices in their kitchens, bedrooms, and even closets. Hey, no judgment here. But ask yourself, “What small change can I make to feel more motivated?” It may be facing your desk towards a window, setting up your laptop on the porch, or groovin’ to your favorite music. Whatever it is, make sure your atmosphere is conducive to your desired productivity.
  4. Re-think Time Management: “Time Management” is one of the phrases we hear a lot, but I’d like to offer a different thought. Can you actually manage time? Can you look at a clock and tell it when to start and stop? No, of course you can’t. You can’t really “manage time,” but you can, however, manage your tasks. Re-examine your priorities to see what needs to be done now, and what can wait. Don’t pin yourself to a clock.
  5. Build Genuine Relationships: Selflessness is a key to personal motivation. Your colleagues are humans just like you with passions, dreams, and personal goals. Take time to get to know them and discover ways you can connect outside of work!

What other ways do you keep yourself motivated when all you want to do is “go outside and play?” Let’s chat in the comments below!

    Arquella Hargrove, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert at Epic Collaborative Advisors

    She's a driven HR leader, national speaker, and innovative business consultant with over 25 years of distinguished experience in HR management. An expert in diversity, inclusion, equity and organizational leadership, Arquella has successfully coached notable leaders in corporate, government and nonprofit organizations transforming leadership effectiveness, empathy, and education on critical matters of impact within the workplace.

    As the President of Epic Collaborative Advisors consulting firm, Arquella couples her zeal and expertise to design and facilitate experiential workshops cultivating strong, high performance teams eager to meet and exceed company objects. Signature courses include: Managing Your Human Capital for Success, Engaging and Retaining Your Employees in a Down Economy, and Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace.

    Recognized in 2018 among the top 30 Influential Women in Houston, she is widely known for my passion to promote innovative business strategies and women progression in leadership and collaboration. I’ve developed and apply a three-point philosophy to empower, engage and enlighten clients to the best of my ability. This has led to the development of staple HR compensation strategies, employee recognition programs and robust leadership development training.

    With a passion for community, education and mentorship, Arquella teaches HR and Business Communication at the University of Houston, and thoroughly enjoy helping future business and world leaders unlock their full potential. She has served on the Boards of the Houston chapter of the Association for Talent Development, Community Family Centers, Passages for Women and Bridge Over Troubled Water. She is also a member of the Leadership Houston Class XXX, the United Way’s Project Blueprint Class XXVII, and a certified mediator for the Harris County Dispute Resolution Center.

    Currently working on her Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership, she holds a bachelor’s degree in HR management from Ottawa University and an executive MBA from Texas Woman’s University. She is the author of Coaching Perspectives, Leadership Coaching Strategies chapter and nothing excites me more than reading books on business, personal development, and women empowerment.

