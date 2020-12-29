5 Ways To Start Training Your Subconscious Mind To Get What You Want

1. Be willing to see the unchangeable change.

The first step in creating massive change in your life is not actually believing that it’s possible, it’s being willing to seeif it is possible.

You are not going to be able to jump from being a complete skeptic to a wholehearted believer. The step between those is just being open to seeing what could be possible. You could maybe try sending a few “scary emails,” in which you propose a client or partner for something that they do not have any reason to respond to. You might have a few dozen ignored messages, but eventually, someone will respond.

The point is that you’re willing to see if it’s possible… that’s what will change your life.

2. Give yourself permission to be successful.

Instead of regurgitating the same old narrative of believing you’ll be happy once you’re 10 pounds, one promotion and two life events down-the-line, work on changing your inner monologue to: “I allow my life to be good.”

Give yourself permission to be happy and successful, and not feel guilty about it. If you have a subconscious association between success being amoral, or corrupt, of course, you’re not going to do what you need to do to live the life you want to live. Instead, give yourself permission to step into a whole, happy, healthy, grounded, and meaningful existence.

3. Don’t allow other people’s fears to cast shadows of doubt.

The way people respond to news of your success will tell you how they are really doing in their lives.

If you announce your engagement, people who are in happy marriages will be elated for you. People who are in unhappy marriages will warn you that it is difficult and that you should enjoy your remaining time as “single” individuals.

The point is that other people’s fears are projections of their own situations. They have nothing to do with what you are or aren’t capable of.

4. Surround yourself with positive reinforcement.

Keep a bottle of champagne in the fridge. Change your morning alarm on your phone to read the message: “CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Make sure that the items that you see and touch most often bring you positivity and hopefulness. Keep an inspirational note on a post-it next to your computer. Unfollow people who make you feel bad about yourself and follow those who are constantly posting motivational messages and interesting ideas. Make your newsfeed a place that can catalyze your growth, instead of lessening your perception of your worth.

