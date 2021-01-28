5 Ways To Show Yourself Love When You’re Single This Valentine’s Day

And it’s Valentine’s Day again.

Note though: it’s not only for those in a relationship.

Who says single people (myself included) could not enjoy this celebration with a happy heart?

I beg to differ.

Ever since I chose to be single by choice after coming from a long term relationship almost three years back, I found myself in the best relationship I ever had:

Yep, with myself.

I said that because for the longest time I have forgotten how it was to grow on my own simply because it was always, back then, all about “US”.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t regret anything about my past.

What I am saying is that I have learned to value myself more and put my needs and wants first in the process of becoming the person I am meant to be.

That person who is genuinely happy and secured whether or not he has someone beside him during Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Ok, of course admittedly I wouldn’t mind having my own Bae by then but hey, if he comes, then let him.

In the meantime, I would rather focus on improving myself and growing in my space than to worry about someone to save me from my single-blessedness. Haha!

For me, it’s better not to just settle for the sake of than to be sorry. I mean, I want to be really sure about my next relationship so in order for me to do just that, I continuously date to know people until such time someone really feels like “THE ONE.”

And yes, I am enjoying (and trusting) the process.

Speaking of process, if you’re single and reading this, allow me to share with you these 5 ways you can show love to yourself this Valentine’s Day.

Travel

Go somewhere you’ve never been to. That nature sanctuary you’ve been obsessing about in Instagram or that secluded beach you’ve seen online. Try to learn more about yourself as you discover this new place. Who knows, you might find yourself (or even your soulmate!) there!

2. Pamper Yourself

Indulge in a 3-hour long spa treatment of choice and shake off the pressure of going out on a date. Take this as your date with the most important person in the room: yourself. Remember, self-care is key to having a healthy relationship with yourself.

3. Go Out With Friends And Family

You don’t have to sulk inside your room waiting for someone to ask you out. Remember, you are loved by a lot of people so why not ask them on a date? Valentine’s Day is all about having happy hearts so what can be happier than sharing it with people closest to yours? P.S. No need for fancy dinners or flowers. Just come as you are.

4. Write A Love Letter To Yourself

This one is very empowering. Time to acknowledge how much you value yourself and how far you’ve gone in the process. Allow yourself to express fully your appreciation because truth be told, gratitude brings forth more love in all aspects of your life. To be the perfect partner for someone who truly deserves you, first you must be able to accept and celebrate yourself as you are.

5. Invest In Self Growth

You are the best investment you can make so allow yourself to learn something new and grow there after. Whether it’s learning a new skill or embarking on a self-discovery journey, know that you are doing these to pay tribute to the awesome human being that you are. You don’t need anyone else to validate that. You deserve nothing short of your own #BestMeEver .

Have happy hearts this Valentine’s Day, co-Singles!

