Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

5 Ways to Shift From Suffering to Self-Compassion

“Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.” - Buddha

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/@rebepascual7?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Rebe Pascual&lt;/a&gt; on &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/s/photos/positive-thoughts?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Unsplash&lt;/a&gt;
Photo by Rebe Pascual on Unsplash

Though we try as much as we can to create happiness for ourselves, we will always experience periods of suffering. As long as we are human beings living on Earth, we will feel pain. We cannot erase our struggles, but we can choose to face those difficult moments with self-compassion.

When we are experiencing chronic stress, loneliness, isolation, anxiety, grief, or depression, we may feel overwhelmed by pain because we’re alienated from the basic understanding of who we truly are. It can make us feel as though we are drowning, but it is possible to access the oxygen of love, care, and compassion in those most challenging moments. When we recognize that we are made of infinite energy emanating from a source of unimaginable creative power, and that we are always loved, the feeling of being suffocated by our suffering dissipates and we can move into self-compassion.

Here are five things you can do to shift from anguish to a place of peace and become a positive thought warrior.

 Summoning Self-Compassion in a Time of Suffering

1. Become aware of your self-talk.

So often, we are our own worst enemy. Negative self-talk not only makes us more anxious and stressed, it doesn’t do us any good at all. The more you become aware of your self-talk, the better you will get to the underlying attitude and beliefs. Simply being aware is key. The next time you notice your negative self-talk, take a deep breath and imagine what you would tell yourself from a place of unconditional love.

2. Enter thought rehab.

Start with one positive thought. It will lead to a positive inner dialogue. Do something you’re good at (gardening, DIY projects, painting, cooking, etc.) and compliment yourself on a job well done. Consider how much joy that activity brings you and congratulate yourself for choosing to do something that makes you happy. When we train ourselves to acknowledge when we’re joyful, it becomes easier to detect positive thoughts.

3. Give thanks for all of your wonderful qualities.

When we are suffering, we may lose sight of the wonderful qualities that each of us has. Write a list of all of the things you love about yourself, and that others may appreciate about you. They could be talents, skills, qualities, or attitudes. Are you an attentive and compassionate listener? Write it down. Do you love animals? Write it down. Do you have an appreciation for music or for books? Write it down. Post your list someplace where you will see it each day.

4. Create positive thought chains.

When you’re doing something you like, get comfortable talking to yourself about it! Why does it bring you joy? What does it make you grateful for? If negative thoughts intrude, don’t ignore them; instead, put that energy back into a positive idea until eventually, it becomes a chain reaction of thinking positively.

5. Focus on your dreams.

Your blocks live in the same place as your dreams. Are you thinking about your blocks or your dreams? What you think about is what you give energy to, and that is what unfolds in front of you. So put energy into focusing on your dreams, rather than what you think blocks you from happiness.

Becoming a positive thought warrior doesn’t mean you will never have negative thoughts and feelings again. It means the way you look at suffering will shift, and you will be able to experience more self-compassion. It can be hard to take action when we are in pain, but by directing some of our energy into shifting our thoughts we can reap great benefits.

    Diana Cole, Spirit translator and well-being expert at Positive Thought Warrior, LLC

    Diana Cole is a spirit translator, thought leader, and author. Passionate about spirit guidance, she is committed to teaching people how to access it for themselves so they may find freedom from pain and limitation and live a life of abundance, fun, and inspiration. Diana offers her empowering tools for spirit guidance in group settings, speaking engagements, live workshops, and through her vibrant Instagram and Facebook communities. She is the author of “Spirit Translator: Seven Truths for Creating Well-Being and Connecting With Spirit” (St. Martin’s Press, August 2020) and coauthor of “Pillars of Success” (August 2020) with Jack Canfield. Diana’s first children’s book is “Alina the Positive Thought Warrior.” Learn more at www.DianaCole.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Conscious Masochism: How to Embrace Pain in Life

    by Rachel Leedom
    Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The Most Powerful Leadership Principle Aboard the Corona-Coaster

    by Katya Andresen
    Community//

    Suffering: 1 Paradigm Shift Separates the Truly Happy from the Miserable

    by Cayla Vidmar
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.