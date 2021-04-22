5 Ways to Share and Care in a Pandemic

Many people’s lives have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. They are suffering financially, emotionally and even spiritually. However, in the midst of this devastating situation, we are also seeing just how much God cares for us and how people are rising to the challenge of caring for one another. Here are some ways to share during the pandemic.

1. Share medical costs

Sharing medical costs makes sense at a time when health costs are rising and benefits are decreasing. Medical insurance can be costly and healthcare sharing provides an affordable alternative. Families can save a considerable amount when members share medical expenses with other members.

Under various organizations, usually of a religious nature, members can volunteer to share their medical expenses. They not only have access to affordable health care but members support one another spiritually too. Sharing is brought to life in a tangible manner as members share their resources and care for one another. Find out more about healthcare sharing programs from U.S.HealthShare.com.

2. Share socially in safe ways

Loneliness is a big health challenge and social distancing is likely to have made it worse. Having to keep a distance physically does not mean having to compound the misery of loneliness. It isn’t a time to withdraw from society. It is a time to exercise creativity when it comes to socializing with others.

Technology offers us the means to stay in contact even when we’re physically apart. Virtual church services, book clubs and birthday parties can help us to preserve our relationships, give encouragement to others and receive the support we need.

3. Share with those who need it most

The elderly, the homeless, people with mental health challenges and those with disabilities have been more impacted by the pandemic. They need all the support they can get at a time like this. There are many channels through which to offer help, such as local service organizations. Jesus showed His care for the sick, needy and the outcasts of society and we need to follow in His footsteps.

Many mutual aid networks have started in local communities to help us to share our resources. Caring for others is a great way to inspire a cycle of giving and receiving which strengthens a community and strong, loving communities do better than others in times of crisis.

4. Share information responsibly

We are subjected to plenty of misinformation during times of crisis that can induce panic and fear. We need to make sure that the information we share comes from reputable sources or it may just cause more panic.

Staying informed is important but we shouldn’t be overwhelmed by all the statistics and bad news. What comes out of our mouths must build people up and make them feel calmer. Spreading calmness and the knowledge that God is in control is more helpful to others than being an alarmist.

5. Take care of yourself

We are commanded to “love your neighbor as yourself.” Loving our neighbors is a critical part of having strong communities and to love our neighbors, we have to love ourselves. If we don’t take care of ourselves, the ways in which we can help others are limited.

With our normal patterns of behavior being disrupted, this may be the ideal opportunity to make some changes. We can try to eat right, spend more time exercising, and find more balance in our lives. Even five minutes a day spent in meditation or prayer can make a difference to our state of mind and the way we live our lives during the pandemic.