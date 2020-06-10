5 Ways to Settle on a Great Baby Name

Selecting a great middle and first name can be intimidating to new parents. It’s a vital decision that will determine the baby’s identity for her whole life.

Having a collection of names ahead should help you brainstorm great baby name ideas for your little angel. The biggest dilemma though is determining the best name combinations that sound great together for your little wonder. Here’s how to settle on best name combination for your baby:

Exercise Shouting

Exercise calling the first and middle names together to feel how they sound. Try mentioning the names in front of your partner and clique to have an opinion of name rhythm.

Will It Grow with the Baby?

Determine if the title will suit the baby beyond the toddler stage. Does it feel unusual for an adult? How does it sound on an application exercise? Assign your child a name that will match her personality down the road.

Think About the Nicknames

Explore all the possible nicknames before deciding on a baby name. Brainstorm potential nicknames to ensure there are no cruel nicknames with awkward meanings.

You might also want to consider a name with no nickname altogether. Ponder this issue early on before settling on one.

Don’t Forget the Meanings

Sadly, lots of parents overlooked this step in the past and landed their child to constant ridicule from classmates and friends. Your child should not be the next victim.

Familiarize yourself with name meaning early on so you don’t end up on a name with shocking meaning. Close friends can come on board to help overcome spelling and pronunciation confusion. This is vital to help you avoid names with difficult pronunciation and spelling.

Online Forums and Groups

Get name ideas from likeminded online forums and groups. If you’ve settled on a first name, ask for their opinion on best middle names that flows with the specific name. However, this is important if you don’t want to settle on family names.

It is also possible to stumble on forums and groups where your issue has been addressed in the past by a simple googling of the exact query.

Bottom Line

Changing names later on may be a lot of work, so make sure you settle on the names wisely. At least settle on your favorite choices and don’t allow anyone to decide on the final name combinations.

In the end, most people will not just get it why you’ve decided to settle on the specific names. But remember you’re not choosing those names to please anyone.

Sure, deciding on a baby name may be a weighty issue, but don’t pressure yourself hard. Relax a little. Even if you settle on a baby name and later realize it’s too common, awkward or not the best, you can always call your child by the nickname, and forget their real names.