5 Ways to Put Yourself Out There (as an Introverted Entrepreneur)

We live in a world that seems to cater to extroverts. And because extroverts are the loudest and most forthcoming, they tend to leave the rest of us (introverts) with the impression that we’re abnormal. We start to believe that we’re weird for not being bold, talkative, and vivacious. But truth to be told, roughly half of people would classify themselves as introverts.

While extroverted entrepreneurs usually get the most attention, you’ll find that many of the most successful innovators and business owners in the world are actually introverts. They’ve simply found a way to fight through some of their reclusive tendencies and put themselves out there.

Here are some specific ways you can do the same:

1. Ask Yourself This Question

If you find yourself fearful of doing something that would objectively be good for your business and/or personal growth, ask yourself one simple question: What’s the worst that could happen?

But don’t just ask yourself this question – answer it! Make a list of all of the worst-case scenarios. Keep writing until your hand is sore. Then read them aloud. While they might seem scary at first, you’ll quickly realize this isn’t a life or death situation. And in all likelihood, your career or reputation isn’t on the line. You’ll start to realize just how frivolous your fears are.

The best part of this exercise is that these are the worst-case outcomes. Chances are, none of these things will even happen. This gives you the freedom and confidence to take action.

2. Think of it as Connecting, Not Promoting

Introverted people are often afraid of self-promotion. Whether it’s shyness, fear of appearing prideful, or simply the effort it takes to execute, there’s usually a lot of fear associated with self-promotion. However, promotion is something that is important for entrepreneurs and their businesses. Simply reframing the idea could prove helpful.

For example, let’s say you’re a real estate agent. Rather than viewing a ‘just sold’ postcard as a promotional item, see it as a point of connection. You’re connecting with people and letting them know what you do. You’re actually doing them a favor. Because if they want to sell their house, you’re making it easy for them to get in touch with you.

3. Find Your Ideal Time of Day

We all have our own preferences and physiological tendencies. If you’re going to put yourself out there, make sure you’re doing it at a time of day that plays to your strengths.

Many people are most courageous immediately after they’ve begun drinking coffee. There’s something about the rush of caffeine that fosters a sense of courage. For others, nighttime is best. Cortisol levels are lower during this part of the day, which lowers stress and inhibitions. Find your ideal time of day and use it to push yourself beyond your fearful limits.

4. Start Small

You don’t have to make some massive change in your life to put yourself out there. For example, you don’t have to go to an open mic night at an amateur comedy club and do a 15-minute routine. If public speaking is your fear, you might start by recording a selfie-style video and publishing it on YouTube. That’s a small step in a positive direction.

5. Join Forces

There’s power in numbers. If doing something solo is scary for you, consider bringing in other people who are close to you and asking them to support you. For example, you don’t have to launch your own podcast for your company. But if you want to, you could co-host it with two of your team members. This alleviates some of the pressure and allows you to put yourself out there.

Put Yourself Out There!

There’s nothing wrong with being introverted. You have certain strengths and personality traits that extroverted entrepreneurs simply don’t possess. This gives you a leg up in areas like discipline, analytical thinking, and even creativity.

As someone who is introverted, putting yourself out there over and over again feels exhausting. However, the good news is that it gets easier with time. The more you do it, the more you realize it’s not the end of the world. Yes, it might temporarily drain you of energy, but you’re going to survive. And if you do it enough, it’ll put you in a place where you can be successful.