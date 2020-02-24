5 WAYS TO OVERCOME IMPOSTER SYNDROME AS A NEW ENTREPRENEUR

I was recently listening to a podcast by Jenna Kutcher about business mentorship. I’m not going to lie—I was really nervous about all the qualifications she was about to list for picking your next mentor.

Because here I was, a business mentor and marketing coach to entrepreneurs, and yet …

✖️I had less than 1000 followers on Instagram + Facebook⠀

✖️I didn’t have any “hard skills” like photography, graphic design, or podcasting

✖️ I’d only been in business for less than 3 months

I mean honestly, the audacity! As the podcast began, I was fully prepared to shrink under my chair as I anticipated the checklist of criteria I inevitably did not meet.

Hi, I’m Nicole. And I suffer from imposter syndrome: the persistent inability to believe that one’s success is deserved or has been legitimately achieved as a result of one’s own efforts or skills (yeah … it’s a thing).

I know I’m not alone. Far too often, we are seeing people’s successes in the middle of their journeys. We see the growth they’ve had this year, the thousands of followers on social media, the hundreds of episodes in their podcast, and the countless publications they’ve been featured in.

Without even realizing it, we immediately begin to compare the beginning of our entrepreneurship story to their middle. Before we know it, we fall prey to imposter syndrome and allow ourselves to create a limiting belief that we are not qualified enough, talented enough, or prepared enough to share our expertise with the world.

And that is just a flat out lie.

So, what do we do when we find ourselves going down the rabbit hole of negative self-talk? We kick those limiting beliefs to the curb as fast as humanly possible!

HERE ARE 5 WAYS YOU CAN OVERCOME IMPOSTER SYNDROME LIKE A BOSS!

1. IDENTIFY YOUR SUPERPOWER

Everyone has a superpower aka your unique ability or competitive advantage. It’s the combination of your intuition, expertise, and passion that allows you to live in your zone of genius. When you understand exactly what you bring to the table, you’ll stop believing you’re not good enough and start living in the truth that you are made for more.

2. UNDERSTAND YOUR DREAM CLIENT

If you’ve built a brand without fully understanding the ideal client you are uniquely qualified to serve, then you’ll find yourself slipping into imposter syndrome time and time again. The magic in knowing who your dream client is lies in the confidence that comes from recognizing that you not only can serve them well but that you are doing them (and yourself!) a disservice if you don’t.

3. RE-WRITE YOUR STORY

Did you know that the lies we tell ourselves are simply one (flawed) side of the story? Did you also know that you have 100% control over that narrative? It’s time to rewrite your story by highlighting all the reasons why you are fully capable of greatness. Then, crumble up that draft chapter of being an imposter and toss it in the trash. Don’t ever forget that you are the author of your story.

4. BRAND YOURSELF AUTHENTICALLY

Authenticity is becoming less of a power word and more of a buzz word, which is unfortunate. Because in a digital world of information overload, your authenticity is what people are yearning for. So, decide your vibe and let it shine through all that you do. You’ll never feel like an imposter for staying true to who you are.

5. TAKE IMPERFECT ACTION

Now is the moment of truth. You know what sets you apart, who you’re qualified to serve, why you are made for more, and how you can authentically lead others along the way. But you have to take action for anything to happen, and this is where most people fail. There’s no such thing as the “perfect time” to do something. Instead, just decide to imperfectly show up for yourself and others every day.

The surprising truth that came from listening to the rest of the mentorship podcast was that I met every single qualification! Because here’s the real story …

✔️ I have over 15 years of experience in sales, marketing, and brand strategy

✔️ I’ve built great relationships and credibility, both online and offline, over the years⠀

✔️ I have a unique ability to connect with and encourage people through storytelling and strategy that sets me apart as a mentor and coach⠀

🦸🏽‍♀️ Heck, to NOT live in my zone of genius would be an absolute tragedy!

And the same is true of you. You have exactly what the world needs! Your knowledge, superpower, and story are the very things that make you shine.

You’re not an imposter … you’re a damn rockstar.⠀

Nicole founded her consulting agency, The Brand Vibe, in 2019 helping entrepreneurs, executives, and brands go from unknown leaders to sought-after experts. She is passionate about equipping and empowering anyone with a passion and a pen to impact the world with their story. Nicole is a Chicago native and mother to three growing boys.

