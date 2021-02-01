5 Ways to Move With Purpose in 2021

2020 was all about staying home, but I’ve got my fingers and toes crossed that 2021 will bring a return to being out in the world. To that end I’m getting ready with items that will let me move about in style. Here are my five favorites at the moment.

VEJA Sneakers

Even before lockdown, sneakers were making a fashion splash with everything from jeans to dresses. I’m a sucker for all things French, so my favorite cute sneakers are the classic French VEJA sneakers. What makes them tres parfait besides their style is the fact that they are made with fair trade and organic materials and 25 percent of the line is vegan. Celebs from Meghan Markle to Reese Witherspoon move in style with these sneakers.

Boomer Naturals

When you’re on the move during a pandemic, be smart and mask up, but do it in style with Boomer Naturals. With three silver-infused layers these masks offer upgraded protection, but are still breathable. There are masks sized for men, women and children. For Valentine’s Day pick up the Love is the Message mask to get in the holiday spirit.

Ghurka

As a travel journalist I cannot wait to be able to pack my bags and explore the world again. This time I’m looking forward to doing it in style with Ghurka’s new luggage created in partnership with NBA superstar Collin Sexton. Sexton himself designed the line. I like The Express No. 2 bag, which is perfectly sized for a weekend getaway. The bag oozes elegance, refinement and style with attention to detail achieved by handcrafting the bag from the finest leather available.

Aventon Pace E-Bike

During the pandemic cycling became all the rage and electric bikes were flying off virtual shelves quicker than you can say “Tour de France.” While it might seem like an E-Bike is cheating, you can still get a workout. On an E-Bike you’ll probably burn 50 percent less than you would on a standard bike, but it’s still more than you’re getting sitting on the couch binging “Bridgerton.” E-Bikes aren’t inexpensive. The Aventon Pace 350 Step-Through gives five levels of pedal assist plus a throttle and will set you back about one grand.

Garmin Vivosmart 4

If you’re going to be on the move, it’s important to know how you’re body is holding up. The Garmin Vivosmart 4 blends style and data. During COVID we all got to know the term “pulse ox” and this watch measures your blood oxygen level, as well as your VO2 max, which tells you your overall fitness level. The device also lets you track your workouts. Throughout the day the tracker is gauging your energy levels and stress levels and can alert you if your physiology says you’re about to blow that it’s time to take a deep breath. The device also tracks sleep so you can see if you’re getting enough quality zzz’s. The grey with rose gold is the most stylish option for women.