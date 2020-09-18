5 Ways To Motivate Yourself To Workout

Working out is hard. What’s even harder? Motivating yourself to get off the couch and start. While we all know the benefits of exercise, from improving heart health to better sleep quality, some days it just isn’t enough. Here are some ways to help motivate you to get moving.

Hire a coach.

The accountability that comes with a coach is a game-changer. Not only can they help guide you through a proper workout, but they keep you accountable. By investing in a trainer, you think twice about not showing up as you have already paid for it. Partner with a professional, like Fluid Health and Fitness, who can help you create and achieve your fitness goals (virtually or in-person).

Wear a cute outfit.

When you look good, you feel good. Why not give yourself an extra incentive to workout by wearing activewear you love? HAVAH, a sustainable activewear brand, offers fun, vibrant designs to help you look your best. Bonus tip: If you’re doing a morning workout, wear your workout outfit to bed. Getting changed in the morning is one less thing stopping you from your workout.

Track your progress.

Keep an exercise journal so you can track your progress. Write down when you’ve worked out, what you did, and how you felt afterward. Recording your efforts can help keep you motivated and remind you you’re making progress.

Create a killer playlist.

Music can be a huge motivator on those days you don’t want to get off the couch. It also can enhance your workout. Studies have shown that music can offset fatigue during a workout, as well as improve motor coordination. Load up your playlist with your favorite songs or try a pre-made playlist.

Do what you enjoy.

You don’t have to follow the latest fitness trends. If boxing is the current trendy exercise but you love to dance, give Zumba or a hip hop dance class a try. Try a few options and stick with what you enjoy. Working out is hard enough, you might as well do what you enjoy.