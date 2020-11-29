5 Ways to Manage Mental Health while Spending Millions on Ads w/ Jace Beeny…

Managing millions of dollars in marketing is a nerve-wracking process… You have to know what you’re doing and have great ways to manage your mental health in the process. My friend Jace Beeny has experience in this and his tips are vital for being a successful entrepreneur and managing your mental health whether you’re spending millions on ads or not!

Jace Beeny

Check out these 5 tips he recommends for managing mental health while spending millions on ads:

Create Positive Feedback Loops Use Brain.fm and Sprints Have limits to how much you work Outsource what you don’t like Keep learning new skills

Whether you’re spending millions of dollars on ads or your just trying to manage your mental health as an entrepreneur this article with Jace is for you…

In his own words, slightly edited by me, here are his 5 tips:

1. Create a Positive Feedback Loops with Clients

Create positive feedback loops…

The first way I make sure that I have good mental health is to nail down reporting. How do I do this? Through a triangle of reporting metrics… We use three reports to ensure our clients know that the money we’re spending is helping us make money as well. That’s the point right?

So Facebook Ads does their reporting, we use a 3rd party tool like wicked reports, and we get a client sales report from their payment processor to ensure that it’s accurate.

This gives us multiple points of reassurance that the Facebook ad spend is working to increase the results. It’s a quick way to see that spend is going up and prove worth and purpose which is a key factor in helping create a great relationship and make sure you have happy clients, happy clients lead to good mental health.

2. Use Brain.fm and have sprints

While I’m listening to brain.fm, I do sprints and throughout the day I get as many sprints done as I possibly can.

So what’s a sprint?

In 15-30 minutes get as much work done as I possibly can. If I am playing brain.fm then I have a rule that I’m going as fast as I possibly can to complete a task. Even if it’s in between a sales call I can hone in and focus on what I’m doing for 15-30 minutes and complete the setup for a campaign or any number of tasks.

When I’m playing brain.fm I can’t be going through tabs or emails… It has to be completing one task as quickly as possible. By utilizing sprints, I am able to get a lot done and this leads to my next point. When you’re productive you can get a lot done and not have to work ALL the time!

3. Have limits on how much you work every day

I don’t have a set amount of hours I work a day but I make sure I’m not the guy that’s working 16 hours a day… I work when I’m going to be as productive as I possibly can be. So that way I don’t end up hating what I’m doing because I’m forcing myself to do it when it’s not enjoyable.

I like to take time out of my day to spend time with my girlfriend or do things like play volleyball. That’s a lot harder right now because of COVID but that’s another story.

Have fun and do something besides working all day

Just make sure you know when you’ve worked enough for the day and all your important tasks are done. Take a break and come back when you’re going to be the best and most productive.

4. Outsource what you’re not good at or don’t like

I don’t like shopping, so I’ll invest another $10-15 to do things like instacart. It’s not something I personally enjoy and it takes away from me being that productive self I talked about earlier… So I’ll outsource the things I’m not good at or don’t like, inside or outside the business.

Outsource the things you don’t like…

Being productive for me means that I’m not doing things that I’m not good at or just plain don’t like to do.

Shopping

Landscaping

Anything around the house that I’m not good at

I also have an administrative assistant, my sister, who REALLY helps me with the day to day “keeping up” whether with client relationships, pulling reports or just making sure I’m not falling behind. When she does that, I can say in a creative space.

Staying in a creative space, learning, and growing as a person are all important to me, so I also make sure I continue learning new skills.

5. Keep learning new skills

In business or not… I have skills that I’m learning every day. From things like video game design to cooking, from the adobe creative suite to photography… I’ve really been enjoying learning new things so that I’m not doing the same thing every day

Keep Learning new skills no matter how good you think you are…

I think it’s important to keep learning whether from books, youtube videos, courses, or any other number of things… It keeps giving me new information, it helps me be a more well-rounded person and it helps my brain not get bored with the repetition.

Well, there you have it, 5 ways to manage mental health while spending millions on Ads… it’s super easy to get caught up looking at the metrics and bogged down in the hustle and grind mentality but we’re most effective when we’re focussed, happy and when we have great mental health…