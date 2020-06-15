5 Ways to Makeover Your Health This Summer

The year 2020 has been quite a doozy for many of us. And with that, some of our usual healthy habits have taken a hit. Surely, few of us can say it’s been our healthiest year so far.

But have no fear!

Summer is the perfect time to re-set and re-focus on our health and the things that matter most to us. So, let’s take advantage of these warm seasonal months!

Check out these five easy ways to get your wellbeing back on track or do a complete health makeover this summer. How far you take these tips is up to you!

1. Give Smoothies a Try

It’s all about the easy wins, and there’s not much easier than serving up a simple cold smoothie on a hot day. Not only do they taste good, but if you do it right, they can fill you up as well as any meal. Plus, you’ll be packing in some nutrients you may not get otherwise.

So, start here and serve up some cold ones this summer! Strive for once a week, or do a challenge and make one every day for a month. You’ll finish with several new favorites to make for years to come!

2. Exercise Outside

While mid-day may be hot, mornings and evenings are perfect to get some vitamin D and endorphin boosting exercise.

No need to be stuck inside the boring gym during the summer! Walk, swim, bike, or run and enjoy your time in some beautiful nature all summer long.

3. Indulge in Produce That’s In Season

One word. Watermelon.

This one fruit makes it easy to eat well during the summer months. Add in delicious in-season zucchini, squash, corn, and tomatoes for fresh and light everyday dinners. If there’s ever a time of year that it’s easy to stay on track with your diet, this is it. So, don’t miss the opportunity!

Hit up the Farmer’s Market as often as you can, and get to preparing new and easy summer recipes.

4. Take Time Off

Like our physical health, the events of this year have also challenged many people’s mental health. Let’s take care of that now, by planning some relaxing time off. Enjoy a quick vacation, go camping, or even try a fun staycation in your home for just the purpose of taking it easy and enjoying your loved ones.

Just remember, put away your work and electronic devices as often as possible during your time off. It’s difficult to truly unwind with them around!

5. Embrace Salads

Finally, as the weather begins heating up, we start to loathe turning on the oven. So, use this time to experiment with bright new salads and homemade dressings. Get your culinary skills on and you’re bound to find some new summer salad delights that lighten you up in the process.

In Conclusion

Being healthier takes baby steps in the right direction that add to monumental gains in the long term.

So, start now! Summertime is the BEST time to take control of your health in the way you’ve always wanted.