5 Ways To Make Your Office Eco-Friendly

Having an eco-friendly office is not just good for the environment, it’s also good for your bottom line. There are a variety of ways to incorporate eco-friendly practices in an office environment that will reduce your expenses. Take a look at the five tips below.

Provide Recycling Bins

There’s usually a lot of paper used in a business environment, which means there are many opportunities to recycle. This is best achieved by providing recycling bins coupled with communications that encourage employees to use them. While paper is what’s most often recycled in an office, there are other items like cardboard boxes that can become part of the recycling program.

Select Eco-Friendly Products

Fortunately, there is an expanding list of eco-friendly products on the market that can be used in the work environment. From recycled paper to natural cleaners, you’re likely to find environmentally friendly office products if you look for them.

Reduce Consumption of Energy

While most people remember to turn off lights and equipment when they leave home, they don’t always remember to do so when leaving work. By establishing internal procedures and initiatives that promote conserving energy, you’re likely to save a substantial amount of money throughout the year.

Decorate with Plants

A great way to improve the quality of the air in your home is by adding plants. So much time is spent in the home environment that optimizing the air quality is imperative. There are indoor air purification systems that can help, but they tend to be costly, Plants are a great way to enhance the air that you breathe in your home.

Choose LED Lights

LED lights can significantly reduce the consumption of energy in an office. In fact, some studies have shown the reduction to be more than 75 percent. This ends of being cost effective in more ways than one because LED lights last longer, which means they don’t need to be replaced as quickly.

The key to making your office eco-friendly is getting everyone on board. It’s not something that will happen overnight, but it’s still worth the time and effort it takes to promote sustainability.

Mike Plumlee, Financial Advisor

Mike Plumlee is a financial advisor in Dallas, Texas. He is the owner and President of MPAC Consulting Group. He has been working in the financial services industry for 30 years as of 2019.

