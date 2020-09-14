5 Ways To Make Your Office Eco-Friendly

Having an eco-friendly office is not just good for the environment, it’s also good for your bottom line. There are a variety of ways to incorporate eco-friendly practices in an office environment that will reduce your expenses. Take a look at the five tips below.

There’s usually a lot of paper used in a business environment, which means there are many opportunities to recycle. This is best achieved by providing recycling bins coupled with communications that encourage employees to use them. While paper is what’s most often recycled in an office, there are other items like cardboard boxes that can become part of the recycling program.

Fortunately, there is an expanding list of eco-friendly products on the market that can be used in the work environment. From recycled paper to natural cleaners, you’re likely to find environmentally friendly office products if you look for them.

While most people remember to turn off lights and equipment when they leave home, they don’t always remember to do so when leaving work. By establishing internal procedures and initiatives that promote conserving energy, you’re likely to save a substantial amount of money throughout the year.

LED lights can significantly reduce the consumption of energy in an office. In fact, some studies have shown the reduction to be more than 75 percent. This ends of being cost effective in more ways than one because LED lights last longer, which means they don’t need to be replaced as quickly.

The key to making your office eco-friendly is getting everyone on board. It’s not something that will happen overnight, but it’s still worth the time and effort it takes to promote sustainability.