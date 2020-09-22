5 Ways to Make Your Life More Productive

Being productive doesn’t mean doing a large number of activities in a day. It actually means that you achieve your goals and accomplish your tasks within the deadline you have set for self.

There are a lot of people that work very hard to achieve their life goals. You’ll see many people that are putting equal or nearly equal efforts into their life goals, but the outcomes are not always the same.

The better the outcomes you get from your efforts the more productive you are. To be more successful in your life, you need to make your life more productive.

Here are 5 tips that will help you make your life a lot more productive.

Take Control Of Your Life Calendar

You should be in total control of your time and calendar. Your calendar shouldn’t be controlling you. A lot of people are living lives in which you’ll see that they actually don’t have a control on their own lives. You’ll feel like people are putting appointments on their calendar according to their wishes. They don’t have control over their own time.

That’s so overwhelming and just kills your productivity and creative thinking you need to get rid of this thing if you feel like else is controlling your calendar at your time. If you don’t have time to read a book or visit a blog when you think you should, it’s a clear indication that you don’t have control of your calendar.

Set A Morning Routine

You should have a routine for your morning. It is better to write it down that I want to do when I wake up. This will make your life more balanced and happier.

If you things you can do in the morning are meditation, exercise, deep breathing, writing your diary or just sitting quietly.

You can also plan out the routine for that day. This will help you work in a more organized manner

Sort Out Your Priorities

This is something a lot of people are missing. The best way to do this is just think about what is more important for your growth and success, sort them out accordingly and list them in descending order. This will save you from getting distracted by unimportant things and losing your focus off the things that are at the top of your priority list.

If you ever get off the track , just pull out the list and you’ll find out easily what are you doing wrong.

Make Your Time

You’ll hear so many people saying that they wanted to start a business but they don’t find the time. It needs a simple change in mindset, You’ll have to make time for yourself. It’s just the difference of how you speak and how you interpret that.

When you’re saying you are too busy, you just have to change what you’re saying. It’s just the difference of priorities.

Just like a student who loves to study doesn’t have time for games and a guy who loves games never finds the time to study. So all you have to do MAKE time for what you need to do.

Improve Your Efficiency

Everyone is busy. But not everyone is efficient. It’s the efficiency that will help you get ahead of your competitors. Focus on how to be more efficient and productive when you do those 15-minute breaks in your day. It’s about a gradual change. Things don’t usually happen overnight.

Take Proper Rest

This is what Ariana Huffington wrote in her book, “The Sleep Revolution: Transform Your Life One Night at a Time”.

Try to take between 7-8 hours of sleep each night no matter what. This is a time tip you should be implementing in your life as well. If you wake up at 5am, that means you should be going to bed earlier.