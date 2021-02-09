Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Ways to Make Use of Failure

How to learn from failure and find the courage to move on

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
5 Ways to Make Use of Failure

I played a lot of baseball as a teen. Hundreds of games and almost zero spring breaks without a game. Baseball was a big part of my life for a long time, and so was failure. 

If you don’t know already, baseball is all about failure. Professionals get paid millions of dollars to hit a baseball three out of ten times. That’s a 30% success rate, unheard-of in other sports. But, there’s a secret sauce to the madness, and you need a baseball lover’s eye to see it. 

Failure is what makes the game enlightening.

At bat after bat, pitch after pitch, every action influences the next, and every failed move triggers a reaction. If you’re paying attention, you can use these rapid changes to win the game.

You see, when you realize that failure is an asset, not a liability, you focus your energy on a growth mindset.

Growth means learning, learning means listening, and listening means adapting. Over time you create a treasure chest of experience and knowledge that didn’t exist before. You learn to make better decisions, and in the long run you live a better life.

The secret is to embrace failure, bearing in mind that your experience may lead you to a better path forward. 

Here are 5 ways to make use of failure in your life:

#1 All things heal in time if you let them.
Time can be a precious gift when you need to heal. By creating space, you allow yourself to digest emotions, reflect on your experience and move toward insight and balance, with one caveat. In order to succeed, you must be a willing participant in the process, accepting what you learn and integrating that learning into your life. 

#2 Failure gives you a new lens to look at your life.
Every time you “fail” – every time a door closes –  another door opens. New lenses and pathways appear, and they help you see the big picture more clearly. When you learn that the deeper nature of failure is progress, distress turns to calm. 

#3 Discouragement cramps your creativity.
Lower vibrational thoughts and emotions throw your energy out of balance and disrupt your creativity. Give yourself permission to feel your feelings safely, no matter whether they’re negative or positive. At the same time, it’s important not to dwell on negative feelings.

#4 Don’t leave road-kill.
In anyone’s life, failure will happen, big and small. Failure is a great teacher. However, be careful. It’s important to clear away remnants of failure that can sabotage progress. When you fail in a relationship or a project, become aware of the pieces that may need to be put aside. The last thing you want is a residue of anger or disappointment that will affect other parts of your life. 

#5 Be okay with life’s imperfection.
Take a moment to imagine a beautiful scene in nature. Do you see perfection? How do you define perfection, or for that matter beauty?  You attempt to create the ideal, but in the end you have to let it go in order to achieve the best result. Like plants and trees that reach for the sun, you reach for your ideal, but you’ll never be able to fully touch it.
Copyright Darren Becket

    Darren Becket, Well-being Expert, Advocate and Educator at Darren Becket Wellness

    Darren Becket is a certified wellness professional, educator and advocate who envisions a new culture of well-being where people are both present in their health process and strategically plan for their future. He has helped hundreds of people to better their lives by applying his decades worth of experience and expertise in exercise physiology, meditation and mindfulness, physiotherapy, and interpersonal communication. Darren believes in a fun and playful approach to health and well-being that leverages science and developed methodologies for optimal and consistant results.
    Darren resides in Los Angeles, but works globally to facilitate wellness workshops, personal sessions and on-demand programs.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Ways Professional Baseball Groomed Me for a Successful Career Change

    by Dominic Blanco
    Community//

    3 Steps to Find Your Purpose

    by Kevin Roche
    Community//

    CJ Beatty: “Quality over Quantity”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.