5 Ways to Make Christmas Bright Even if You Have to Stay Home

Like many, my family and I are realizing that the holidays are an entirely different beast this year.

Instead of the normal musings about what to bring and who’s going to say something ridiculous, we’re instead faced with:

Will any normal holiday festivities be happening?

Will we be able to safely see family?

What if we’re stuck at home for the holidays? Do we need a backup plan?

That last question is one I’ve been thinking about frequently. So, here are five easy ways to make the Christmas season bright and joyful at home.

So that, no matter what your holidays look like, you’ll be sharing in the things that make you smile.

1. Try a Holiday Countdown

Holiday countdowns add to the anticipation and fun of the season.

If you’re an adult, try a movie countdown or couples activities with your partner. If you have kids at home, an advent calendar or Christmas book countdown are SUPER fun ways to get in the holiday spirit from the coziness of your home.

2. Make an at Home Holiday Bucket List

Next, we all make bucket lists for summer, so why not one for the holidays?

Spend an evening jotting down all of the things you want to do over the season. You may find that most of those are at-home activities, or can be adapted to work. Here are a few ideas:

Bake cookies

Write a letter to Santa

Watch Christmas movies

Drink eggnog or hot chocolate by the fire

Kiss under the mistletoe

Walk around your neighborhood to see lights

So, start your special Christmas bucket list today! What will be on yours?

3. Make a Homemade Gift From the Heart

Normally, we’re low on time and energy to make a gift ourselves. But now is the BEST opportunity to spend time making something your recipient will want to keep forever.

So, consider knitting a stocking, making a baby blankie, or creating something else with your own two hands, heart, and mind.

4. Consider the New Year

I don’t know anyone who isn’t a little sick of 2020. So, perhaps it’s time to reflect and look ahead. Consider these questions:

What did you learn through the hardships of the year?

What worked and what didn’t work in your life?

How can you best grow in the coming year? What do you need to do to become more healthy, happy, and impactful?

Now, spend some of that time at home mapping out your dreams and devising a plan of action to make 2021 your best year yet.

5. Find Connection

And finally, don’t let staying at home be something that isolates you from the rest of the world.

Drop off goodies to a neighbor, send love letters and encouraging texts, and call loved ones to catch up over the holidays. Just because you can’t see someone in person doesn’t mean that you (or they) have to be alone.

In Conclusion

It’s still possible to have an amazing Christmas season this year! It simply takes a little creativity and willingness to adapt. You can do it. Start now, and may your holidays be merry and bright!