Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 ways to maintain work-from-home wellness during the pandemic

Ever since the pandemic began, the world is on a grand work-from-home-experiment.  To some, working from home has been a dream come true: wearing pajama bottoms all day, taking meetings in bed, avoiding the commute. For others it may be the exact opposite: no social interaction, lack of a workday structure, and staying in all […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Ziv Haklili Scale Media
Ziv Haklili shares 5 ways to manage your well-being during covid 19

Ever since the pandemic began, the world is on a grand work-from-home-experiment.  To some, working from home has been a dream come true: wearing pajama bottoms all day, taking meetings in bed, avoiding the commute. For others it may be the exact opposite: no social interaction, lack of a workday structure, and staying in all day can start to get in the way of our productivity, but more importantly, our mental wellbeing. 

As a managing partner at Scale Media, going from interacting with dozens of colleagues on a daily basis and helping maintain a high level of energy and collaboration, to sitting in solitude at my desk every day has been quite an adjustment. Seven months into this, I’ve managed to draw on my past experience in the military, and as a remote freelancer to establish a healthy daily routine, that I’m consistently optimizing.

Here are five things I do to help maintain productivity, positivity, and mental wellness.

1. Meditate: meditation has been perhaps the most useful tool in my arsenal to combat anxiety and instill a sense of calm and equanimity. It can take some time and effort to find the right one for you. I rotate between several different meditations every couple of weeks to keep things interesting.

Here are some of my favorite resources:

Insight Timer(App): the largest meditation resource and  community in the world with over 60,000 meditations, most of them free. You’ll surely find something to suit your style.

Headspace (App): If you’ve never meditated and are looking for an easy way in, take their free 10 day course. It’s a great onboarding experience to the principles of meditation and it’s only 5 minutes per day

Yoga Nidra: Yoga nidra or yogic sleep is a state of consciousness between waking and sleeping, like the “going-to-sleep” stage, typically induced by a guided meditation. I love doing it to help me fall asleep at night. My favorite is this one here by bulletproof. If you google, you’ll find dozens of them online.

 2. Maintain personal appearance: It can be tempting to let go completely in the isolated environment we are currently in. Make sure to keep your daily hygiene and wardrobe routine (with some comfortable exceptions, of course.) Keeping this routine helps maintain a sense of normality and control. When I served in the military, this was a key principle we would always adhere to during long times away from home. 

3.  Sit outside, in the sun. Try to work (or play) for at least 30 mins per day outdoors. If you have a patch of grass or earth, take off your shoes and put your feet on the ground (read more on “grounding”.)  Connecting to the earth and getting in some sun all have meaningful health benefits. Breathing in fresh air, and feeling the sun on your face can help prevent feelings the blues, and cabin fever

Ziv Haklili 3 for 1: Meditating, while “grounding”, in the sun.

4. Help others in need: Feelings of helplessness in the face of this current situation are not unfounded. This is a crisis of global scale that can make us feel very helpless. Taking a proactive approach, and seeing how you can pitch in can help promote lift your spirits and good karma.  Whether it’s donating your time, talent, groceries, or cash towards local and global solutions, there’s never been more of a need for a global concerted effort at the individual level.

Some Donation Sources include:

  • Feeding America – Helping feed communities in these uncertain times.
  • Getusppe.org – providing protective equipment to our healthcare heroes

5. Cut back on the news: It can definitely be tempting to get sucked into the neverending news cycle and refresh your favorite news outlet every 15 minutes. I got sucked into it for a while and it did not do me good. I made a conscious decision last week to cut down my news exposure to 1-2 times daily and on the weekend, nothing at all. I am feeling a lot better and still well-informed. Instead, I’ve been focusing on doing all of the above!

Read a book, knit some sweaters. Shut off your TV.

BONUS TIP:

7. Read books (instead of reading the news). I’m a big reader but must admit that in recent years, my patience for reading full-length books has dwindled( may be all of that instant gratification from my social feeds ;). A great way to keep up on all the new books out there are the multiple book summary startups and apps  check out the  blinkist app for a great way to read book summaries.

    Ziv-Haklili-image

    Ziv Haklili, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Scale Media

    Ziv is a dtc brand creator, business leader and ecommerce growth strategist with 10+ years of diversified experience developing companies and products that are aligned with his vision. A forward thinker with an entrepreneurial spirit, he has created five profitable CPG brands and launched 70+ best-in-class products in the direct-to-consumer digital space. His personal philosophy: Lead with your actions, not with your words.

    Ziv is the CoFounder of Scale, a next-generation DTC house of brands he founded with his childhood friend and business partner, Ben Flohr to create meaningful connections between brands and consumers—and positively impact thousands of lives. With expertise in strategic vision, product development and creative direction, he built a strong organizational and operational infrastructure that quickly positioned the company for mass multi-million-dollar growth. Always conscious of the ever-changing digital landscape, Ziv is able to anticipate what tomorrow’s consumers want and create cutting-edge solutions that meet demand.

    A values-driven leader, Ziv builds relationships based on integrity, honesty, humility and transparency. These values were instilled in him early in his career in the Israel Defense Forces where he leveraged his Media & English studies to be a combat spokesperson. It’s there in the trenches where he acquired problem-solving and crisis communication skills, and learned the values of trust, teambuilding and leading by example. Today, he focuses on empowering his employees by leveraging their strengths, fueling their passions and motivating them towards excellence.

    Ziv is fluent in English, Hebrew and Spanish. An advocate of lifelong learning, he studies everything from music and art, to the latest science, research and technologies around health and wellness. Lately, Ziv has had crash courses in fatherhood, navigating life with a beautiful toddler daughter and another baby girl on the way.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Flamingo Images / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Reimagining the Future of Workplace Well-being

    by Richard M. Jeanneret
    Community//

    Overcoming Pandemic (Un)Productivity: Tips for staying productive amid the pandemic

    by Dr. Andreas Michaelides
    Employees&#039; productivity- morale
    Community//

    Fascinating Ways to Increase Your Employees’ Productivity during the Pandemic

    by Juliet

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.