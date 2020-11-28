5 Ways To Love Your Home More During A Pandemic

FInd out how to make the most of your home during these strange times with easy to follow tips that can provide an instant transformation.

In the colder months we all naturally nest and spend more time indoors, so there’s always a good reason to improve your home at this time. Add to this the pandemic, and lockdown, and you’ve even more reason to get your house up to scratch.

If you’re not totally in love with your home, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Lots of people always welcome new ways to make their home truly feel like a home they love again.

To help you, here are 5 ways to love your home more:

1. Create More Space

One of the best ways to feel happier in your home again is to create more space. That doesn’t mean forking out for an extension, but rather, making the most of the space you do have. Decluttering and placing your unwanted things in cheap self storage, giving them to charity or selling them is a mindful and productive exercise to do to improve your home.

2. Make It More Functional

Focus on any areas that don’t work, areas that get cluttered quickly, or that never get used. Those areas could be more functional day to day, easily improved with as little as adding storage boxes, or with a change in the use of the space. Checkout the Tidying Up With Marie Kondo series on Netflix for some great ideas on improving home functionality.

3. Fix Any Niggling Issues

One thing that can get us down in our own homes is a niggling issue that we have to look at every day. A broken bathroom tile, a broken door lock, a mould issue in the bathroom. These issues can be minor, but annoying. Fixing these issues can make the home feel more complete, and in turn, help you love it more.

4. Add The Decor That You Have Always Loved

If not now, when? That’s the way to look at things you have always wanted to do. The pandemic has bought us many awful things, but one positive is that stark realisation that things can change in a moment. If there is a decor style you have always loved, why not put it into place? At a time you’ll likely be using your home more ever before, why not absolutely love the way it looks?

5. Have Space For People To Stay

It may seem a bit strange to make space for people to stay, at a time when lockdown tells us to stay home and away from others. In fact, now is a great time to make space for people to stay. Accommodations can close very quickly because of outbreaks, and when opportunities arise to spend time together in line with government guidelines, we need to be able to take them.

Clear your spare room, pop your things into cheap self storage and get a comfortable bedroom setup. That way, the next time you can have family stay with you safely, you’re set up to take that opportunity and spend time with those you love, in a home you love.

If there was ever a perfect time to do more to love your home, it’s now. It doesn’t have to cost much, or even take up much of your time. The result will be a home you love more, making it even easier and more enjoyable than before, to the benefit of the whole family.