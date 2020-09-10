Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Ways To Light Up Your Life

Transformational coach helps us find ways to bring light into our lives in a time of darkness.

2020 hit us like a Mac truck going 100 mph that no one saw coming. The whole world just shut down, major cities became ghost towns, thousands left unemployed and a million questions still left unanswered.

These are indeed, challenging and even dark times for nearly all of us but the saying is:

There’s no light without darkness.

Don’t get me wrong, we need to take the time to grieve, soak in the reality of 360 degree changes of our everyday lifestyles but we can not afford to not look for the light at the end of the tunnel.

And that’s hard.

And therapist aren’t always the affordable option (especially right now) which is why I reached out to certified transformation coach, Emily K Thomas to help us find ways to align ourselves again and reignite that spark within.

Below, she shares her top five ways to help you light up your life:

1. Get clear on what you really, really want to do in this lifetime. Imagine you’re on your deathbed and you are SO proud of what you’ve done because it was in divine alignment. What is that thing that shows up for you?

2. Make a decision ahead of time that you will not give up, no matter what. There will be highs and lows in any direction you go in your life so you might as well drive in the direction of your aligned desires! And decide that you will work through the good and the bad to make it happen. Life is about the full spectrum of emotion so embrace the fails as well as the wins. 

3. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, who believe in your vision, and encourage you to go after your dreams. If you’re around people who are positive you automatically elevate your vibration to be a match for that of which you want to build or create and do for yourself and others. 

4. Get out in nature, BREATHE fully and embrace meditation (whatever that may look like for you) to ground yourself in your truth.

5. Be unapologetically YOU and take action that inspires you daily because with the action you will also receive self-confidence & self-trust as a byproduct.

Listen to some ‘light infused poetry’ on her podcast, Live Your Light

Listen to ‘shedding some positive light on the Coronavirus…’

Let’s finish this year strong and pinky promise to never talk about it again.

Ashley-Victoria Smith

