5 Ways to Increase Brand Affinity Today

Who doesn’t want to be liked?

It all stems back to our elementary school days when we wanted to play with the “cool” kids at recess or sit at the “popular” table at lunch. That desire to be liked and accepted has been ingrained in us.

Business is no different.

We want our audience to not only love our photos or save a post or two, we want them to keep coming back and feel a deep connection to our brand, right?

Our desire goes beyond loyalty or being a follower.

People like to throw around the word “loyalty” a lot when they are referring to consumer-brand relationships. Yes, brand loyalty is very important but it’s often seen as the gold standard, when in reality we should all be aiming for brand affinity.

Brand affinity is the highest level of the consumer-brand relationship. It’s brand loyalty, but on a deeper level.

Brand affinity is built on an EMOTIONAL connection between the brand and the consumer. It’s based on the sharing of common values. It’s the ultimate connection. It’s driven by ADVOCACY, not just awareness. So, how do you go from brand awareness, to loyalty, to affinity?

⠀

Find your niche and target audience (make it specific!)

The more targeted you are the easier it will be to “speak to” your ideal client. When you have a crystal clear vision of who your target audience is and what they care about, you can build your brand around their pain points, interests and needs. When people feel heard, seen and important, leaving them wanting more, that is where the magic happens.

Be yourself!

Show your personality, be authentic and share your brand story. Humanizing your content naturally builds a deeper emotional connection. If you haven’t read Building a Story Brand by Donald Miller, it is a must read about this topic. No one really cares about that graphic you spent hours on, they care about YOU and they care about getting their problem solved, so give them something they actually want to see.

Find a problem, and solve it better than anyone else in the market

Paint the picture of your audience’s life before your service or product, and how it improves after working with you. Just like with number one, you need to get inside of the consumers head. Like really get in their head. Don’t settle for demographics. Get down to what they eat for breakfast in the morning. Once you figure out their problems or stresses in life, you can position yourself as the perfect solution.

Build Credibility and Authority

No one cares how cute your logo is or how great you say you are. They want proof through strategic public relations, social proof and word-of-mouth referrals. You can become a go-to expert in your industry without spending thousands of dollars. There is no need to pay for fancy advertising, just turn your clients into walking billboards. If you do a good job, they will be singing your praises to everyone they know.

Stay connected.

Listen and engage with your audience constantly. In the DMs, comments, Facebook groups, you name it. Keep them in the loop and merge them into the brand.

If you follow these steps I promise you will come out the other side with a stronger relationship with your audience, consistent leads, increased referrals and word of mouth, authority, credibility and revenue that you didn’t think was achievable.