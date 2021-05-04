5 ways to help you sleep deeply at night

Here are some ways to help you sleep deeply at night:

1- To get at least 7 hours of sleep every day, make sure to be exposed to the sun directly and not from behind a glass for at least half an hour a day.

2- Darkening the room well before bedtime is a relaxing factor and stimulating sleep hormones.

3- Eating over dinner is one of the causes of insomnia and difficulty sleeping.

4- Eating chamomile and herbal teas is better for relaxation, reducing caffeine and drinking early drinks.

5- Physical activity and exercise, which includes burning muscles, helps balance hormones, and facilitate relaxation at night.