5 Ways To Help A Friend Going Through A Crisis

Supporting your friends while they’re dealing with a crisis is an essential part of your friendship. Seeing your favourite people suffer or deal with emotional trauma is heartbreaking, and you should do your best to show support and provide comfort. You may not be able to fix their problem or make them feel like there’s nothing to be worried about, but there are ways to make them feel like they’re not alone during trying times.

It’s hard to learn how to show your friends that your love is available and that they can count on you without crossing their boundaries. However, having a friend during the worst periods of our lives can help us see the light at the end of the tunnel. That’s why it’s vital to be there for your friends and help them survive the storms of life.

Create a safe space for them

People are often afraid to talk to their friends when they notice new struggles and discomfort. Some are afraid that they wouldn’t be able to help, while others don’t know whether their help is needed. However, it’s vital to reach out and offer a shoulder to cry on or let them know that they can rely on you. Talking about personal issues is often difficult, which is why you need to be patient with your friends. Create a safe space for them and give time to open up and talk about their problems. Your support can be of great value if you learn how to handle these issues.

Do not tolerate irrational behaviour

Irrational behaviour is difficult to deal with because the person you’re trying to calm down often refuses to rely on logic or common sense. Even if your friends are not usually irrational, emotional distress can put them in this state of mind. They can’t control their thought patterns and behaviour during their crisis, which is why you need to be there for them.

Without proper emotional assistance, the risk of hazardous situations is increasing. Emotional trauma can urge them to hurt themselves or the people around them. You need to act fast if you notice that they’re acting suspiciously. Suggest professional assistance, or hire a therapist if you suspect that your friend is suicidal.

Remind them that they’re loved

There’s no room for self-love in the hearts of people going through a crisis. They’re full of grief and regret, and they don’t know how to deal with the pain. Be a reminder that will help them make more room for love and acceptance. Remind them that they’re loved and that they are strong enough to handle this new wave of sadness. Your kind words will give them strength and ease their fears.

Help them with any planning or updating

People who are going through a crisis don’t have enough motivation to get things done and plan for the future. Their emotional response is often sabotaging their efforts to get better. But, there is a way to make their current situation easier.

When your friend is grieving after a loss, offer your help and inform them that you’ll do your best to find a reliable funeral company. If you’re in a position to cover the cost of funeral services, talk to your friend about your decision. Planning and organizing the funeral is a lot of work. You will give your friend more time to grieve and deal with this unfortunate situation by offering to take care of the details.

Offer your love instead of supporting self-destructive habits

People deal with a crisis in various ways. Some of them need to cry, be alone or find a way to forget about the intensity of their emotional pain. There’s nothing wrong with trying to survive the crisis. However, using alcohol or drugs to deal with pain or trauma is self-destructive.

You should react on time if you want to save your friend from suffering. There are other ways to alleviate pain and cope with severe stress. Talk to them about their behaviour and find trustworthy counsellors in your area that will set your friend back on the right path.

Conclusion

Watching your friends go through a crisis is daunting and tiring. You have to make sure that they’re well at the end of the day, but you have to take care of yourself and meet your needs. If you believe that prioritizing their needs during a crisis can help them reduce stress, stop what you’re doing and reevaluate your priorities.

Keep in mind that you can’t magically heal their wounds. You need to focus on yourself if you want to be able to show emotional support and give them time to process their feelings. Be there as often as you can, and remember that you need to nurture yourself before spending your time and energy on somebody else.