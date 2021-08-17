Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

5 Ways to Head into the Fall and Feel in Control

How Can you Change Up the Angst that Fall Brings? I know we still have over a week until September arrives, but I feel the pace revving up and there’s not enough pumpkin spice in foreseeable future to soothe some of the angst that fall can bring. Fall has such a different pace than summer. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
5-Ways-to-Head-into-the-Fall-and-Feel-in-Control

How Can you Change Up the Angst that Fall Brings?

I know we still have over a week until September arrives, but I feel the pace revving up and there’s not enough pumpkin spice in foreseeable future to soothe some of the angst that fall can bring.

Fall has such a different pace than summer. I hear people talking about it. Kids start back at school and reengage in activities, work picks up, vacation is mere pics posted on social media and a fading memory.

With Covid and all it’s stress, September is a storm of angst like we have never seen before.

I was journaling about what I was concerned about regarding the fall and I wrote down that I was feeling concerned about the fullness of it. I’d abandoned the word busy several years ago and use the word ‘full’ instead.

I despise the “B” word and the feeling. For me, it means being dragged around by some craziness that I have little control over.

My life is full. As is yours.

Like a full plate. I want to put on it what I want. I don’t want to consume or take part in what I don’t want.

As September approaches, I am fully aware of the increase in the bookings in my calendar. I’m beginning to feel the old feeling of me revving up to run a pace for the marathon that’s ahead of me.

I am also keenly aware that the pace may need to be more like a sprint over a marathon distance. This will be the fullest fall in my career. I am blessed and thankful for the opportunity and want to feel joy regardless of my full schedule.

How am I going to do this? Watch Love at Lunch for all the details.

In my journal, I asked myself what I want the fall to feel like. I got the phrase focused and intentional (with a side of grace).

First focus on what I need, not what’s on my plate.

I need rest, connection, and meaningful activities. These are non-negotiable.

The focus and intention is aimed at me first and then at my commitments.

I know this focus and intention will feel so much better than running too fast over a marathoner’s distance, believe me.

I’ve asked myself these questions lately:

How am I feeling about what this season has in store for me?

I gently acknowledge these feelings and respond with self compassion.

I check into what stories I might be making up as a result.

I go back to my ‘Focus and Intention’ and see what small shifts I can make to increase my feelings of control and set that into action-everyday.

I also look at what boundaries I need to put in place to live with focus and intention.

I may not have all the energy and resources I feel I need right now in the “bank,” stored away so I can count it and stock pile it, but I will take good care of myself and I will have everything I need along the way.

AND so, will you.

Look at your always list: working, making all the meals, cleaning the house, getting the groceries, planning all the things, planning date nights, paying the bills, working in a role that perhaps you don’t love. Change things up and you’ll create more space for some juicy joy spots.

What’s your intention for this season? What can you do to make sure this intention is anchoring for you and helps you stay on course?

I’ve included some reflection questions from my book, Finding Your Joy Spot, from a chapter with a similar theme. Journal your answers and see what comes up.

Reflections

Please change things up by asking yourself:

What do I want to feel like as I move into this fuller place in my life?

What can I do to feel more aligned to my true self in this season?

What boundaries can I put in place to make sure I am more aligned with how I want this season to feel?

Is there any help I need to stay true to what I want when things are full?

The fall may be full, but so are you; with all kinds of wisdom and grit to make this season great.

Lots of love and joy to you all,

Leona xoxo

    Leona deVinne, Coach, Consultant, Author at leonadevinne.com, deVille Partners

    Leona deVinne is the founder of deVille Partners, leonadevinne.com and joysocks.ca. She’s a certified leadership coach, experienced facilitator, a resilience and EQ expert, and a custom program designer. She's worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

    In her career, she's noticed that the closer people come to live in line with their values, bolster their resilience and honour who they are at their core, the more joy they experience. They truly begin to thrive. The more joy, the greater health and vitality. For everyone, their journey to joy looks different, but the results are the same; intentional life-giving goodness that blows their hair back with delight. If you ache for more joy here's your chance to create more. Check out her latest book, Finding Your Joy Spot, helping you discover joy in unexpected places. https://www.amazon.com/s?k=leona+devinne&rh=n%3A158280011&ref=nb_sb_noss

    More info about Joy Socks-a non-profit that gives away goofy, gift-wrapped socks to people in charities, shelters and hospitals that could use a smile. For each book sold a pair of Joy Socks is donated to adolescents in mental health wards in local hospitals.

     

     

    We’ve worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

     

    We partner with our clients to understand their needs and address them effectively. We help you create a thriving organization.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    finwal89 / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Existential Angst: Finding Your Way

    by Robert C. Ciampi, LCSW
    Wisdom//

    How To Cure Your Sunday Blues

    by Heather Gray
    amenic181/Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    How to Be Hopeful, Even in Uncertain Times

    by Chris Rackliffe
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.