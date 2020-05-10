5 ways to get out of your comfort zone and boost success

Do you like getting out of your comfort zone?

If we’re being completely honest, the thought of doing that doesn’t excite most people.

I mean, if we’re out of our comfort zone, then, by definition, that means we’re in a place of discomfort – and who the hell wants that, right?

Well, although it may not be the most enjoyable place to be, outside of your comfort zone is where the magic of growth and success happens.

That’s the reason why people say that if you want to be successful, you must learn to become comfortable being uncomfortable.

Yup, no matter how much you wish it weren’t true, success is always going to be found outside of where you’re currently comfortable.

The good news is, just like anything else, once you make pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone a habit, it gets easier.

Since this is true, I want to share with you 5 simple ways you can start to get out of your comfort zone on a regular basis in order to increase your success.

To learn more about that, keep reading.

Take a different route to common destinations

Okay, you may be thinking, “Really, Justin? Isn’t this a bit childish?” And to that I would say, yes, yes it is!

But, last time I checked, children tend to be much better at getting out of their comfort zones than adults. So, let’s start by taking some cues from our wee wobbly counterparts, okay?

Seriously though, as simplistic as it sounds, something as basic as taking a different route to common destinations really can get us outside of our comfort zone.

Here’s why, because it brings in uncertainty – something we enjoy and hate all at the same time.

We’re creatures of habit. Because of that, we get set in our ways, and when something comes along that messes that up, we freak out (guilty as charged!).

It is the freak out that follows uncertainty that paralyzes people and keeps them stuck from breaking through in whatever area of life they want to.

That’s one of the beauties of self-initiated discomfort, is that you’re able to prepare yourself for the uncertainty, and work through it.

So, the next time you hop in the car to head to work, church, school, or any other common destination, try taking a different route.

Change your workout regimen

As a self-proclaimed recovering gym rat, I’ll be the first to say that changing my workout routine was something I always dreaded.

I mean, after those first few weeks of being so sore I could barely walk, put my clothes on comfortably, or sit down on the toilet, the thought of going through that hell again sounded miserable.

Not to mention the mental work it takes to come up with a new regimen and the emotional toll kicking your own ass in a new way takes on you.

The funny thing is, though, while I hated the soreness that I knew was going to come and the effort of creating a new routine, I also knew that changing my routine was necessary to achieve new results.

Changing your workout regimen is a simple way to get outside of your physical, mental, and emotional comfort zones.

Order something different

Another simple but impactful way to get outside of your comfort zone is to change up your order the next time you visit your favorite restaurant or coffee shop.

Is there a chance that what you might order sucks? Well.. yea.

But, I can tell you that the personal growth you’ll achieve by doing something like this is far more valuable than the few bucks you’ll be out by ordering some food or a drink you don’t like.

So, the next time you hit up your favorite spot, do yourself a favor and order something different.

Forgive someone

Ah hell… I can hear the “X” buttons being clicked on browser windows from here!

For some, this is going to be a tough one. But, ask yourself, what’s more important, holding onto some old grudge, or achieving a massive shift in your personal power to create the life you want?

There are a few points I’d like to make here about why this one is so important and powerful.

First off, life is too damn short for grudges. If we’ve learned nothing else from this pandemic, let’s learn that life can be completely altered or even over in an instant.

Because of that, don’t waste your time and energy weighing yourself down with old baggage. I’m not saying to forget wrongdoings, but forgiveness is so important to living a great life.

Secondly, forgiveness is for you, not the person you’re forgiving. It’s like taking off an excessively heavy weight vest after a tough workout. You carried that thing around long enough, and now you deserve a break.

Lastly, when you develop the personal awareness of your need to forgive someone and couple that with the personal power to follow through with it, you’ll develop so much self-confidence in your ability to control your own fate in life.

Remember, in order to live like others don’t, a.k.a living a life of joy, freedom, and abundance, you’ve gotta be willing to do what others won’t.

Well, most people aren’t willing to forgive others who have wronged them. So, by doing this, you’re moving leaps and bounds in the direction of being the person you need to be in order to create the life you want.

Learn a new skill

Again, something so obvious, but not acted upon very often. It remains true, common sense isn’t always common practice.

The truth is, very few things push us outside of our comfort zone like learning a new skill.

But, if you’re going to do this, pick something that you’re passionate about but just haven’t ever given yourself the time to explore.

You want it to be something you’ll enjoy and stick with. Afterall, the idea is to “learn” a new skill, not just look at it a few times.

Side note: this is how I got started in both my life coaching and public speaking businesses.

Putting it all together

The truth is, there are a ton of ways to push ourselves out of our comfort zone. Problem is, most people don’t want to do them.

But, success, whatever that means and looks like to you, will require you to make a habit of getting out of your comfort zone.

The reality is, many of the people who read this will poo poo the ideas above and think they’re stupid or ineffective. Don’t be one of those people.

I used to make the same mistake of thinking that there had to be some secret gene or formula for success. But, the reality is there really isn’t. We try our best to overcomplicate it, but success really is simple. Not easy, but simple.

There are a few things that determine whether someone is successful, and the ability to continuously evolve and grow is near the top of that list.

Well, like I said way back at the beginning, growth is only found outside of your comfort zone.

So, if you want to catapult your own personal growth and success, you must become comfortable being uncomfortable, and seek out ways to get outside of your comfort zone.

Be UNCOMMON!

If you’re ready to get outside of your comfort zone, and start making progress towards achieving the life you desire, then let’s have a chat. You can click here to book a complimentary coaching call.