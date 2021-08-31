5 Ways to Get Healthy Like a Boss

I don’t know about you friend, but I love staying healthy like a boss at home and when I travel. Right now, travel is home as I am now slow traveling in Tulum, Mexico, and travel to 7 Continents!

When I first learned how to get healthy, I transformed step by step with transformation tools. The transformation tools like Herbalife Nutrition, 6 Pack Meal Bags, Peloton App, and Instacart help make things easier than ever. They are included in our online courses and live events to help you jump-start transformation.

The biggest impacts I experienced in losing >55 lbs in a year and a half and keeping it off, involved simplifying my habits and my tools.

The simpler you make your transformation tools and healthy choices, the likelier you will get results faster.

I started asking “what choices could I make to get and stay healthy” and

what would it take to fix my meals in 5 min or less >80% of the time”?

I started asking “how can I save more time making healthy recipes like a boss“?

How could I travel healthy like a boss too?

For travel, I started implementing taking transformation tools like Herbalife Nutrition, and Peloton App I started staying at places where I could cook my meals too. Before I go to any destination, I research and Google ways I may increase my health while traveling to a city and / or country.

With our global transformational retreats, I involved the local community and entrepreneurs to have healthy meals too!

Let’s talk about how to get and stay healthy like a boss at home and when you travel to Tulum, Mexico.

Tulum, Mexico

Healthy Like a Boss

Why do you want to change your health?

How will improving your health impact your loved ones?

Do you have a community and accountability to help you get healthier?

How will you get healthier by using transformation tools for your health?

Healthy Like a Boss in Tulum, Mexico

Whether you are working a 9-5, an entrepreneur, or building a brand, your time is precious. At the same time, getting and staying healthy like a boss is priceless!

Healthy Like a Boss will help you get inspired to jump start your health with tips, tools, and technology at home and when traveling the world to destinations like Tulum, Mexico.

Start simplifying your health with tips, tools and tech and I promise you will have results simpler and easier than you thought possible.

1. Herbalife Global Nutrition

Coconut Smoothie Bowl with Raspberries, Chia, Oats, and Bananas

Herbalife Global Nutrition with inner and outer nutrition in 95+ countries has helped me transform over the last 7+ years and continues to! Not only did I use Herbalife Nutrition daily in Atlanta and traveling for years, now I order and have it delivered anywhere in the world!

My first 3+ months in 2021 in Costa Rica, I received Herbalife at local post office typically within 2-4 days of ordering. Then, I experienced receiving Herbalife in Guatemala. Now, I am receiving my Herbalife Global Nutrition deliveries to DHL Tulum within 2 business days typically.

Here is an example of one of my favorite recipes for a Coconut Dream Smoothie Bowl with Herbalife.

2. Healthy Food Choices

I cook at my Mayan Jungle Cabana in Tulum, Mexico over 95% of the time. Depending on the meal and time, I am either having a Herbalife shake or bowl or snack, and/or making a meal with eggs, tofu, and/or fish as a protein source sometimes with beans, veggies and corn tortillas. Other times, I am eating protein and veggies.

This varies depending on if I am in a challenge or training for a fitness show or shoot. Even though, I lead our community and participate in others in wellness, business, and travel, I regularly join other communities to increase my focus, discipline and results. For example, in June 2021, I am in the Fit in 5 Challenge with Paige Hathaway.

When I do eat out 1 to 2 times a week, I am mindful of my choices, how they align to goals, and where I eat. I Google healthy choices online, check on Instagram, and ask locals!

Coco Preparado with Street Vendor

Coconut insides with Tahein seasoning, salsa and lime!

Yum!!

Eat At Liefs (means love in Dutch!)

Eat at Liefs is both beautiful and delicious. This Instagram worthy spot is filled with amazing choices like the Vegan Taco with Potatoes!

Burrito Amor

Vegan Burrito and Green Juice.

The best burrito I have ever had hands down.

Kaab Luum

One of my favorite spots in Tulum for coworking because of the outdoor space, pool, service, wifi and food like the Ceviche!

If you are local, you may choose options like Instacart to shop groceries from your phone and make healthy choices. If you are eating out, be mindful of the choices you make on where to eat. If you are traveling the world, local grocery stores will help you cook at your stay or Airbnb while traveling the world!

In Tulum, Mexico, you may order online with Chedraui (my favorite) and pick up the groceries easily at Customer Service when they e-mail you the order is ready!

When you eat out, you may choose to do so occasionally and/or choose places like Burrito Amor, Eat at Liefs, Kaab Luum in Tulum, Mexico with healthy and delicious options that are drool and Instagram worthy!

3. Move Your Body

We all have different places where we are at physically, how we love to move, and the goals we have. No matter where your current state and where you are in the world, move your body.

Whether that means virtual workouts at home, global adventures like canyoning, and/or finding local gyms, move your body. Some ways I jump start transformation with moving my body include daily workouts and sessions with the Peloton App, adventures with travel to 7 Continents, and/or finding local gyms like Energym in San Jose, Costa Rica, Scandinavia Gym in Antigua, Guatemala, and Fitness Mania in San Pedro La Laguna.

In Tulum, Mexico, I have done workouts at my Mayan Jungle Cabana indoors and outdoors, biked 15+ miles some days, explored the best Cenotes in and near Tulum, and beach workouts so far! You can see more on my YouTube and IG @katrinajuliafit.

I will be visiting Tulum Jungle Gym and signing up for a month with TukFit Gym in Tulum Center in the Chedraui parking lot! I will share updates soon!

4. Connect with Nature

Speaking of swimming in Cenotes, a great way to get and stay healthy like a boss is to connect with nature. Whether that is a walk in the park, day at the beach, or exploring one of 6,000 of the best Cenotes in the Yucatan, there are countless ways for you to connect with nature!

There is something so healing about spending time outside immersed in nature whether in the woods or the water; or both!

5. Have a Spa Day

Getting and staying healthy like a boss involves being and doing. In nature, we may be and do. Another great way to be is to have a spa day and treat yourself to self love and care.

In Tulum, Mexico, I discovered Bio Spa Clinique Tulum. In researching various clinics for Botox in Tulum, I came across Bio Spa. I reached out on their website and heard back on several things within a few days. I decided to do the visit during my 2+ months in Tulum. From the first interaction, Jacky the owner is super professional and helpful.

When I arrived in the clinic on my treatment day for HiFU (learned about it from our call) to stimulate collagen, as well as for Botox, I loved it from the start. The clinic is very clean with a peaceful ambiance.

Niurca is super helpful and answered all my questions and curiosities about HiFU. Dr Belinda is very personable, helpful, and knowledgeable about Botox. Although I have been getting Botox regularly for over 15 years, it has been about 2 years with the pandemic so I had some questions. Dra immediately addressed any potential concerns even before they happened with the mention of the follow up. Everything was immediately addressed any time I had a question.

I met Jacky as well and she is amazing. Such a breath of fresh air and full of sunshine and positivity too! She raves about her team and rightfully so!

I will update my Botox before and after results in a few days as well as my HIFU at the 1 month, 2 month and 3 month marks (potential time to reach full results).

I highly recommend Bio Spa Clinique. Whether you are local to Tulum, traveling to Tulum and want a spa day, they offer preventative, anti-aging, and wellness services you will love!!

Healthy Like a Boss

5 Ways to Healthy Like a Boss will help you get healthier easier and faster than ever!

You will start to feel and see transformation results right away!

Which of these options will you start with first?

We would love to see how you get and stay healthy like a boss!

*Disclaimer average person who uses Herbalife Nutrition loses .05 to 1 lbs a week with healthy active lifestyle.

