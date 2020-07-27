Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Ways To Feel Like Yourself Again

Sometimes you may I feel like you need to stop for a moment and take control and feel like yourself again. The only thing you may have in control is your surroundings at home and myself. Here is what I did to take back my power. 1. Meditate I started last year so this wasn’t […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Sometimes you may I feel like you need to stop for a moment and take control and feel like yourself again. The only thing you may have in control is your surroundings at home and myself. Here is what I did to take back my power.

1. Meditate

I started last year so this wasn’t a new thing for me. However, I ensured I kept this up. I follow 10 minute YouTube videos and sit up or lie flat on my bed. I do this before I watch any media or look at the messages on my phone. To breathe slowly and not think for the first few moments of the day helps me and sets my day. There are many free meditation audios and a lot of them are guided. The guided meditations are great for someone new, they tell you when to breathe deeply and what to focus. Find something that works for you.

2. Walk

Overtime I have become more of an indoors person. However, working, eating, sleeping and socialising in the place was having its toll. I decided to go out few times a week so long walks to get some fresh air. I managed to discover parts of my local area which I never knew. It’s great for clearing your head and getting another perspective

3. Exercise

Whilst walking does help with the exercise, I am used to going to my local gym few times a week. I used to go the exercises classes such as spin and aerobics, however since my gym has been closed I needed to find a way to burn that energy. I have experimented with various types of exercise to make it interesting. There are plenty of free ways to exercise and you can find something which works for you. On YouTube there millions of free exercise videos and at different abilities. You can learn anything from yoga to high intensity exercises, it’s your choice. Another way of exercising is jogging or running, there are free apps for couch to 5k which takes you from basics to long distance running overtime

4. Buy fresh flowers

Something which has made working area and my home more colourful is buying a bunch of flowers. I purchase them once or twice a month and split them in multiple vases and place them around the home. You don’t need to spend a lot of money on them, it can be purchased from your local supermarket or petrol station.

5. Write

It can be hard to express what you are feeling at the moment, it’s something no one has gone through before. We are going through our own journey and it can be hard to speak about your feelings. You don’t need to write your feelings, you can write anything you want. I have written for myself from poems, to nonfiction books or even articles! If writing isn’t for you, draw or doodle! Anything to express your creativity and channel your emotions into something positive.

Jayshree Parmar, Writer at Thrive Global

Is a writer of inspirational articles, fiction stories and poems.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Meditate When You’re Not into Meditating

by Gillian Duncan
Community//

“Allow space.” With Beau Henderson & Dr. Brooke Nicole Smith

by Beau Henderson
Community//

5 Tips to Start Your Day

by Jessie Moug

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.