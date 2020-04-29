5 Ways to Establish Yourself as a Leader

I get asked often what the biggest factors are to unlocking a person’s potential and setting their performance apart from the masses. My answer? Leadership.

Leaders are those who are the first to innovate and intentionally pivot in unexpected circumstances, using long term vision over short term growth tactics.

It’s different from authority or trust, although those things play a role in a person’s leadership.

To be clear: leadership isn’t about being the best, being right, or proving anything. It’s about standing in your power and worth in a way that allows others to also.

And if there’s one thing I know, it’s that the world needs authentic leaders more than ever. Here are 5 ways you can live into your role as a leader, whether it’s in your own life, in your organization, or beyond.

Stay true to your values

Your values are how you do the things you do. What matters to you matters in any context. Show your community that you are who you say you are, even when you’re challenged. When you lead with what you believe in, you’ll attract like-minded people who share the same values.

Honor your commitments

What are you committed to—big picture? How can you re-align with these commitments so you can honor and fulfill them regularly? Take care of yourself, but maintain integrity for the things you’re truly committed to.

Lean into your strengths

Cut out the noise and remember what you’re great at. Focus on showing up and contributing *that*—it’s how you’ll make the biggest difference. Don’t worry about what everyone else is doing. Use what you know to show up strong.

Come from generous integrity

Be generous in your understanding and support. But don’t sacrifice what’s important to you, what you believe in, and who you are in the process. Do what’s right for you. Model to others what it looks like to make an authentic impact.

Plan ahead

Pour into yourself, allocate time for creativity, and think about how you want to emerge and evolve in your next phase. Don’t react to what’s happening now—be proactive in how you push forward and play the long game.

It’s not always an easy path to leadership. I hear from people regularly that they struggle to position themselves as a leader because of perceived market saturation. A question I get asked often is, “Why go after these goals if the market is already saturated with talented people?”

Remember: leadership benefits all of us. Your ability as a leader to generate potential affects not only yourself and your own performance, but also the performance you activate and accelerate from every person you support, and the community at large.