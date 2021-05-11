5 Ways to Develop a Calming Sleep Routine

Struggling to get a good night’s sleep can be a nightmare. Over 30% of adults claim that they suffer from occasional insomnia. Getting the right amount of sleep is one of the critical factors in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and those that are lying awake all night are at risk for serious health complications.

With busy lifestyles and unprecedented levels of stress, many people find it hard to turn off their brains to get the sleep that they need. When your brain and body aren’t getting the rest they need, you can suffer from issues like a loss of focus, anxiety, and depression.

Although sleep may be the last thing on your mind when you are struggling to keep up with your schedule, it is a crucial part of your overall health and well-being. If you struggle with anxiety or depression, you can get help from sites like Australian Telehealth Service, and where a counselor will start by reminding you just how vital rest is to your mental health.

If you are hesitant to take a prescription sleep aid to help you rest, you can start by changing your routine naturally. Your sleep cycle is a deeply embedded rhythm that can quickly get out of alignment. Your first step towards getting a night of good sleep is to establish a bedtime routine that will help you relax and get into the right frame of mind to drift off to dreamland. Let’s look at a few ways to develop your calming sleep routine.

Consistent Bedtime

When you live with a busy schedule trying to balance your career, personal life, and family, it can be challenging to stick to any routine, including a consistent bedtime. Your body runs on a circadian rhythm that tells it when to sleep and wake. When you establish a routine of going to bed at the same time every night, it won’t take long for your system to get back in check.

Pre-Sleep Diet

Choosing what you eat and drink before bed can affect your ability to get a good rest. It’s essential to avoid any caffeinated beverages, alcohol, or sweets for a few hours before you retire. When you consume these stimulants like coffee, tea, or soft drinks before bed, they can work against your body’s natural rhythms. Alcohol may help you to fall asleep faster, but it can interfere with your sleep quality and leave you feeling groggy in the morning.

Switch Off

Technology has provided us all with entertaining distractions, but when you are getting ready for bed, distractions are the last thing you need. It is recommended that you turn off all your devices, computer, and TV before heading to bed. The blue light from the screen of your smartphone, laptop, or tablet can interfere with your body’s natural melatonin production that helps you get to sleep. Switch off your electronics at least 30 minutes before bed and open up an excellent book to help you relax.

Exercise

Many people suffering from mild insomnia claim that they feel like they just can’t relax and have a sense of restlessness. This sensation can be caused from energy reserves that are not being adequately used during the day. Just 30 minutes of moderate exercise during the day can help you to feel more relaxed when it’s time for bed. Regular exercise has many benefits that can help you sleep, including the production of endorphins that improve mood, muscle maintenance, and cardiovascular health.

Comfortable Sleep Environment

Easing off to sleep requires being in a comfortable environment. Pay attention to the details of your bedroom and create a space that will be relaxing and calming. Soft sheets that absorb sweat, comfortable pillows that cradle your neck, sleepwear that allows you to move, and soft lighting are all important parts of creating a comfortable sleep environment. If you have trouble relaxing, you may want to try lighting some soothing lavender incense or play some soft music.

Establishing a sleep routine can take a bit of time. Once you have a routine, you will develop positive habits that will help you get the rest you need to be at your best.