5 ways to de-stress

Constant stress from work, family, relationships or uncertainty of current changes in the economy can take a toll on our health. These factors can affect our mood, sleep and appetite therefore it’s crucial to take care of our mind and body. By taking each day as a new chance for new thoughts and new strength makes it easier. We can start by creating small healthy habits and managing our mindset to tackle these issues.

Here are 5 ways to help restore, revive and rejuvenate our well-being.

Hike or Walk in Nature

Walking outdoors to clear our head even if it’s for 30 minutes can make a make a major difference to feel good and set the tone for the day. The Google Fit app helps to track your progress by monitoring your heart points, steps, km, calories and sleep. It also shows your daily goals and weekly target +recap which keeps you motivated for the week. I started off with with 5,000 steps/5km then gradually progressed to 10,000 steps/10km each walk. Similarly The Nike Run Club app helps to enjoy your runs as you can connect and compare your workouts with other runners in different cities around the world! To make it more fun listen to a motivating podcast or a music playlist on Spotify

Sound Healing

Let’s face it meditating where you have to block out thoughts and sit still without any movements can be a challenge. Sound Healing is a great alternative which helps to shift the mind and body into a vibrational balance. You can find more details on how it works, what can sound healing do and how we define the energetic body on the link. I usually listen to a sound healing playlist on Spotify right before going to bed which puts me to sleep right away or when I have negative thoughts blocking my day.

Painting and Art

Getting creative with colors can be therapeutic and a good way to relax. It is such a powerful medicine, research has shown that it has stimulated memories in people with dementia and enabled them to reconnect with the world. DIY art canvases allows you to focus on empty spaces at a time. On the other hand there is abstract art where you paint freely and enjoy movements of brushstrokes.

Journaling

Journaling our thoughts and feelings helps track our patterns and change behaviors. It’s a good way to raise self-awareness by allowing whatever you are feeling out of your head and chest. By taking 5 minutes out of our day helps to feel more centered and calm. The five minute journal is a simple way to start the day happy with a structured format including include: gratitude, prioritizing your day, 3 amazing things, inspiring quotes, daily affirmation, end of day self reflection.

Drink Tea

Chamomile and lemon grass tea is a natural relaxant to unwind before going to bed. There are numerous health benefits such as improving sleep quality, relieving anxiety and improving heart health to name a few.