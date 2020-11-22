5 ways to Cultivate Joy in your Daily Routine

Recently, it’s been somewhat difficult to find joy throughout my day. With winter and gloomy weather on the horizon, I’ve struggled to find activities and events to look forward to. Thanksgiving is basically cancelled and my university’s spring break has been reduced to two days. The future just seems to keep getting bleaker.

That being said, I’ve come to realize that the fog I’ve been sucked into is mostly self-induced. Although we are all living through unprecedented times that definitely take a toll on our mental health, we can be autonomous and find positivity all around us. Here are some actionable steps I’ve taken to feel better about the world and myself: