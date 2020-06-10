5 Ways to Create Lasting Change in Times of Crisis

When you think about how hard it is to make changes in your life, you’re tempted to give up before you even start.

It feels even more daunting when you’re dealing with the circumstances from a global pandemic such as the one the whole world is currently experiencing with the COVID-19 crisis.

It’s easier to coast through a “good enough” life and business.

Everywhere you look, there is another person or situation trying to convince you a mediocrity is perfectly fine.

Marianne Williamson is famous for saying, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?”

Society has conditioned us against stepping out and claiming what we want. Life is short and time can never be recovered. It should be lived to the fullest.

Here are five ways to create lasting changes to weather any crisis and build the life and business you’d like to build.

1. Start with the deep and honest inner work.

Real change starts within each of us. There are struggles and self-limiting beliefs we have to battle before we can move forward.

Take some time for a self-examination of where you are and where you want to be. Address the little voice that gets uncomfortable at the thought of stepping outside of your comfort zone.

2. Be honest with yourself — even when it hurts.

For the inner work to become real, it starts with honesty. It’s too easy to lie — especially to ourselves.

Real change starts with honesty about the things that have held you back in the past. Change lasts when you stay honest.

You will have setbacks and the honesty helps you keep from covering up what will help you.

3. Focus on taking one step at a time.

When you look at the big picture, it’s easy to get discouraged by everything that needs to happen to create change.

The best way to approach lasting change is to focus on your next steps. Don’t look at the big picture just yet.

Instead, break this down into bite size goals that you work on every day.

4. Form consistent healthy habits.

Lasting change is most successful when you focus on creating healthy habits.

Habits are making lifestyle shifts instead of focusing on quick wins. You incorporate the changes you want to make into your daily routine.

You focus on changing how you think about the things you want to change, which has an effect on the actions you take.

5. Stay brutally accountable.

Having great support in your life can be the difference between success and failure.

As much as we want to try this alone, having someone or a mastermind group to get honest with you is crucial.

It can be family, friends, or a support group but stay accountable to avoid giving into excuses. They can be there to hold your hand as you falter.

You Got This

This is easier said than done but I hope you realize how important it is.

You can and should do something about all of your major life and business goals.

It starts with creating lasting change in your life. Use these five ways to claim the life you truly deserve and get through any crisis.