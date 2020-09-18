Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Ways To Build Your Self Worth

The measurements we use to evaluate success and worth, and the benchmark we use to do it are key factors in how we see ourselves.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The measurements we use to evaluate success and worth, and the benchmark we use to do it are key factors in how we see ourselves. 

How we value ourselves can be the difference between resilience and unshakeable confidence, or a lifetime of emptiness and comparison.

Understand that you are not your numbers

Put at its simplest, the network is the sum of your assets minus your debts. 

Self-worth goes deeper than that. 

Self-worth is about a sense of your value in this world as a human being. It’s about defining yourself by your beliefs, actions, and decisions.

Can you see the difference? 

One is external, monetary-based, tracked in currencies and balance sheets. 

One is internal, derived from your own sense of place, value, and worthiness. 

Whilst net worth is often where we seek to place our value, self-worth is where the real gold is.

Know that your values are where the value is

If we value self-worth over net worth, we bring power back to ourselves. 

We can accept ourselves in our human wholeness, and detach our success definition from assets, houses, salaries, clothes, lifestyles and outward displays of wealth. 

Our true success is not deemed by our monetary assets in the world, but by our own sense of being, of worthiness as a human being. 

Monetary value is an external measurement of worth.

Self-worth is a priceless barometer of belonging, of knowing ourselves, trusting our decisions, our values, and a true sense of who we are.

Action:

  • Consider where you add value in your relationships, your interactions, and your life with other people.
  • How does taking the onus away from money and worth make you feel?

Quantify that comparisonitis is not completeness

Whilst me might be used to hearing phrases about “owning your worth” in your career and in business, the link between self-worth and money can be problematic. It’s all too easy to compare lifestyles and outward displays of success with our peeps, celebrities, and online personas. Drop the comparison habit, and you can begin to find yourself in a state of completion that doesn’t rely on a salary number, a car model, or a status symbol tech purchase.

Action:

  • Consider a time when you have compared yourself to someone else’s lifestyle, or monetary wealth. How did it make you feel? 

From beyond your control to owning your brilliance and beliefs

“You either walk inside your story and own it or you stand outside your story and hustle for your worthiness.” Brene Brown

Whilst accumulating assets and wealth can be an incredible experience, bear in mind that wealth is also subject to external factors. If 2020 has taught us anything so far, it’s that the world can change in a moment – that economies can be fragile, markets turbulent, and nothing as we know it is permanent.

Circumstances can change in a flash and are often beyond your control.
If you lose monetary worth, you lose things. 

If you have a strong self of self-worth, you have an ability to own your brilliance and your place in the world that brings resilience and experiences that last way beyond the ups and downs of things we cannot necessarily control.

Action:

  • Do you find it easy to believe you are worthy of being loved, seen, heard and acknowledged without external success?

Acknowledge that your self-worth is a lifetime gift

As you dig deeper to discover your self-worth, make it a daily mindful practice to observe those moments you find yourself in the old habits of comparisonitis, or attachment to external outcomes.

Notice those moments as you see them arise. 

Let them go, and remind yourself that your true brilliance has nothing to do with net value – and everything to do with your inner dialogue and relationship with yourself. 

Owning your brilliance, letting go of old beliefs, and coming home to yourself is worth so much more than numbers on a balance sheet. 

So, dream big, but go within and do the work there first. 

It has a much higher ROI as an asset for life.

Jo Gifford

    jo gifford

    Jo Gifford, Podcast Host, Author, Brilliance Unboxer, Content Development Lead for Change makers

    Jo Gifford is the author of Brilliance Unboxed, podcast host of The Human Connection Experience, and a content development lead for change makers and thought leaders.

    A recovering overwhelmed entrepreneur with an addiction to making things easier, she is a champion of working smarter and creator of the Brilliance Ignition Process. She has a loyal global audience and a stellar client list of biz owners making big sales and a big difference.

    A widely read contributor to Huffington Post, Selz, Regus, Prowess, YFS Magazine and many more interweb rabbit holes, she is a respected UK voice on life as a pocket-sized enterprise owner.

    Her background – a seasoned blogger, copywriter, podcaster and graphic designer with an MA and research interest in creative thinking for small business – makes for an eclectic and colourful killer content approach.

    Most of all, she wants to tell people they are already brilliant, they are already enough, and to start owning it and living from that space.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    What Are You Worth?

    by William Anderson, LMHC
    Community//

    Enough with Enough

    by Theresa Destrebecq
    It’s not your job to be a contortionist. Are you believing lies about your self-worth?
    Community//

    The Self Worth Trap Plaguing Women Leaders

    by Tracy Litt

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.