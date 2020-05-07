5 Ways to Boost Your Self Confidence

No one, regardless of how they act, is born with unlimited self-confidence. If you know someone who seems to have unending self-confidence, it is because they have worked for years to build it. In most cases, self-confidence is something a person learns to build up because of the challenges they face.

Are you interested in learning how to build your own self-confidence? If so, use the tips and information found here.

Be Nice to Yourself

Have you heard that little voice that tells you that you are “killin’ it” (or not)? If so you know what this tip is referring to. Believe it or not, this voice is much more powerful than you may think. It is a good idea to try to be kind to yourself. If you happen to “slip,” try to challenge the negative thoughts you have. An excellent rule of thumb to use is to speak to yourself the same way you would to your friends. While this may be difficult at first, practice makes perfect.

You Do You

If you begin to compare yourself to other people, there is a good chance you will come out on the other end feeling bad about yourself. A better option is to try to focus on your specific goals and achievements. There is no need to try to measure them against anyone else’s. No one needs that type of pressure.

Get Moving!

Exercise is a great way to increase your motivation. Try to set goals and build your own confidence levels. In some cases, using the Thrive Expereince to help boost your desire to get moving is a smart move.

Remember – No One is Perfect

It is important to always strive to be the absolute best version of yourself. However, you also need to accept that being perfect is an unrealistic goal. The best way to be your best self is always to strive to do what you can.

Everyone Makes Mistakes

You have to make mistakes if you want to learn and grow. Try not to beat yourself up if you do not do everything perfectly. Almost everyone has been there before.

Focus on the Things You Can Change

If you are like most people, it is probably easy to get stuck on all the things that are out of your control. However, if this happens, it will not achieve too much. A better strategy is to try to focus your energy on finding the things that are in your control and see what you can do about them.

Do the Things That Make You Happy

If you spend your time doing all the things you enjoy, there is a much better chance that you are going to think positively. Make sure you put aside some time for yourself each day. It does not matter if you spend your “me time” reading, taking a nap, or cooking, the key is to do something that makes you happy – at least for a little while.

Celebrate the Small Goals You Achieve

You got up with your alarm this morning – good job! You boiled your eggs to perfection – awesome! All these are things you are winning at. It is smart to celebrate the small victories. This is a great way for you to build your confidence and start to feel better about yourself and the small goals that you have achieved.

Be a Good Friend

When you are considerate and helpful to other people, it is going to boost their mood. What you may not realize is that it can boost your mood, as well. Try it out to see if it works for you.

As you can see, there are several things you can do to help boost your self-confidence. While they may seem like small steps, they can have a huge impact on your overall self-worth and self-confidence. Being informed is the best way to ensure that you are taking the right steps to build your self-confidence.